https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/uk-foreign-office-announces-additional-flight-to-evacuate-citizens-from-sudan-1109999649.html

UK Foreign Office Announces Additional Flight to Evacuate Citizens From Sudan

UK Foreign Office Announces Additional Flight to Evacuate Citizens From Sudan

The UK Foreign Office on Sunday announced an additional flight to help its citizens depart Sudan, with a total number of those already evacuated from the conflict-torn country exceeding 2,000.

2023-04-30T18:36+0000

2023-04-30T18:36+0000

2023-04-30T18:47+0000

uk

sudan

evacuation

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109565076_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_2a37833bb60caabc351512ea16a45f0d.jpg

On Saturday, the foreign office stated that it had ended an initial evacuation operation that had helped carry almost 1,900 people out of African nation by air. The Saturday flight was supposed to be the last one carried out by the UK due to a declining demand for seats and risks of renewed conflict in Sudan. On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group. The parties have introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires since then, but the conflict has not been settled yet. According to Sudan’s Health Ministry, around 600 people have died in the clashes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 450 dead and more than 4,000 injured.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230423/countries-evacuating-nationals-diplomats-from-sudan-1109780588.html

sudan

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sudan conflict, clashes in sudan, foreign nationals evacuation from sudan