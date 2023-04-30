https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/un-chief-to-send-envoy-to-address-unprecedented-crisis-in-sudan-1110000069.html

UN Chief to Send Envoy to Address 'Unprecedented' Crisis in Sudan

UN Chief to Send Envoy to Address 'Unprecedented' Crisis in Sudan

On Sunday United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that he would be sending and envoy to the Sudan region as the country entered their 16th day of violence. The UN and other groups called again for a truce.

2023-04-30T21:17+0000

2023-04-30T21:17+0000

2023-04-30T21:53+0000

sudan

africa

conflict

war

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109565076_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_2a37833bb60caabc351512ea16a45f0d.jpg

On Sunday United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that he would be sending and envoy to the Sudan region. "In light of the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the Secretary-General is sending the Emergency Relief Coordinator and Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, to the region immediately," a spokesperson for Guterres said in a statement.The UN has urged both Sudan's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RDF) to protect civilians as well as civilian infrastructure, humanitarian workers and assets, medical personnel, transport and facilities, according to the UN's news site. Following air strikes in the capital of Khartoum, on Sunday the UN and other international interests appealed yet again for Generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo to agree to a 72-hour ceasefire for another three days.“As the people of Sudan urgently need a humanitarian pause, the Trilateral Mechanism urges the parties to the conflict to respect the ceasefire, to protect civilians and to refrain from attacks on civilian populated areas, schools, and healthcare facilities,” the groups said in a statement.“This ceasefire would also pave the way for talks between both sides towards the establishment of a permanent cessation of hostilities,” they added.Friction between Sudan's army and the RSF has been building since the two participated in a coup against the country's civilian government in October of 2021. Since May of 2022, talks to restore civilian rule were on-going, but fell through on April 15 when when violent clashes broke out between the two forces.

sudan

africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

sudan, sudan conflict, united nations, africa, world, violence, fighting, war