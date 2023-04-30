International
Unexplained Upsurge of US Brain Abscesses Puzzles Doctors
Unexplained Upsurge of US Brain Abscesses Puzzles Doctors
With the number of brain abscess cases in kids tripling in Nevada in 2022, an increase in such cases has also been reported in other parts of the United States.
A disturbing increase in cases of brain abscesses among children has been reported in the US state of Nevada.While the number of such cases in Nevada did not exceed five a year until recently, in 2022 it suddenly jumped to 18, one US media outlet has noted.Dr. Taryn Bragg, associate professor at the University of Utah and the neurosurgeon who treated these cases, reportedly said that she has "never seen anything like it" in her "20 years' experience."According to Bragg, this "huge increase" in brain abscesses cases emerged after March 2022.Following the presentation on this matter at the Epidemic Intelligence Service Conference this week, doctors from other parts of the United States have also complained about an increase of similar cases.For their part, Dr. Sunil Sood, a pediatric infectious disease specialist from Northwell Health healthcare provider in New York, said they recently witnessed about twice as many brain abscesses cases in kids as usual."We're just impressed by the number of these that we're seeing right now," he said, urging the CDC to investigate this matter further.A brain abscess is a collection of pus and infected material within brain tissue. Its treatment often involves surgical procedures.
americas
With the number of brain abscess cases in kids tripling in Nevada in 2022, an increase in such cases has also been reported in other parts of the United States.
A disturbing increase in cases of brain abscesses among children has been reported in the US state of Nevada.
While the number of such cases in Nevada did not exceed five a year until recently, in 2022 it suddenly jumped to 18, one US media outlet has noted.
Dr. Taryn Bragg, associate professor at the University of Utah and the neurosurgeon who treated these cases, reportedly said that she has “never seen anything like it” in her “20 years’ experience.”
According to Bragg, this “huge increase” in brain abscesses cases emerged after March 2022.
“I was seeing large numbers of cases and that’s unusual,” she said as quoted by the media outlet.
Following the presentation on this matter at the Epidemic Intelligence Service Conference this week, doctors from other parts of the United States have also complained about an increase of similar cases.
For their part, Dr. Sunil Sood, a pediatric infectious disease specialist from Northwell Health healthcare provider in New York, said they recently witnessed about twice as many brain abscesses cases in kids as usual.
“We’re just impressed by the number of these that we’re seeing right now,” he said, urging the CDC to investigate this matter further.
A brain abscess is a collection of pus and infected material within brain tissue. Its treatment often involves surgical procedures.
