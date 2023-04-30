https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/uzbekistan-opens-polls-for-constitutional-referendum-1109980240.html

Uzbekistan Opens Polls for Constitutional Referendum

Uzbekistan Opens Polls for Constitutional Referendum

Polls at Uzbekistan open for constitutional referendum.

2023-04-30T06:15+0000

2023-04-30T06:15+0000

2023-04-30T06:15+0000

world

uzbekistan

constitutional changes

shavkat mirziyoyev

tashkent

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105176/28/1051762849_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1cfd5c35ee01b34716c4ad7d5b6ab220.jpg

Over 19.7 million Uzbek citizens are eligible to vote at 10,758 polling places, while more than 611,000 voters who are unable to cast a ballot at the voting district of their residence could vote in advance polls from April 19-26, according to Uzbekistan's election commission. The polls are due to close at 8 p.m. local time. The referendum question on the ballot reads "Do you accept the constitutional law of the Republic of Uzbekistan 'On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan'?" The draft legislation was published on March 15. Uzbekistan's constitution was adopted in 1992 and has since been amended 15 times. The new constitution is planned to be updated with 27 new articles, thus increasing their total number from 128 to 155. Following the amendments, the constitution is expected to be updated by 65% in total. One of the amendments extends the presidential term from five to seven years and allows incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to be elected for the third consecutive term. Other changes include reducing the number of senators from 100 to 65, abolishing capital punishment and prohibiting extradition of Uzbek citizens to foreign states. There are also new clauses on civil society, parliamentary budget oversight and the government's obligations to reduce poverty and ensure employment. According to Uzbekistan's legislation, a decision in a referendum is adopted if over half of the voters who came to the polls supported it and under the condition that over half of those on the voter lists take part. The election commission is expected to unveil the referendum's results on May 1.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220702/uzbek-president-proposes-to-preserve-constitutional-clause-on-karakalpakstans-sovereignty-1096894637.html

uzbekistan

tashkent

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

uzbekistan, constitutional changes, polls, constitution, referendum