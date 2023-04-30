International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Multiple Launch Rocket System Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery
Watch Russian Multiple Launch Rocket System Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery
Russian troops continue to advance on Ukrainian forces in the Avdeevka area near Donetsk, prodding Kiev to station artillery not far from the line of contact in the hopes of retaliation.
Sputnik obtained a video of a Grad Russian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) destroying Ukrainian artillery 3 km from the front line, as part of Moscow’s special military operation.In the footage, several explosions are seen in the distance, in a sign of the Russian MLRS successfully targeting the Ukrainian military hardware.“On the video you can see how well our Grad system copes with all this. It seems that the gunpowder exploded because there was plenty of smoke as a result of the rocket strike,” the serviceman said.
Watch Russian Multiple Launch Rocket System Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery

07:16 GMT 30.04.2023
Russian troops continue to advance on Ukrainian forces in the Avdeevka area near Donetsk, prodding Kiev to station artillery not far from the line of contact in the hopes of retaliation.
Sputnik obtained a video of a Grad Russian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) destroying Ukrainian artillery 3 km from the front line, as part of Moscow’s special military operation.
In the footage, several explosions are seen in the distance, in a sign of the Russian MLRS successfully targeting the Ukrainian military hardware.

A Russian serviceman told Sputnik that the Russian army’s offensive in the Avdeevka area has prompted Kiev to deploy artillery next to the line of contact, where it was easily targeted.

“On the video you can see how well our Grad system copes with all this. It seems that the gunpowder exploded because there was plenty of smoke as a result of the rocket strike,” the serviceman said.
