https://sputnikglobe.com/20230430/watch-russian-multiple-launch-rocket-system-obliterate-ukrainian-artillery-1109980588.html

Watch Russian Multiple Launch Rocket System Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery

Watch Russian Multiple Launch Rocket System Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery

Russian troops continue to advance on Ukrainian forces in the Avdeevka area near Donetsk, prodding Kiev to station artillery not far from the line of contact in the hopes of retaliation.

2023-04-30T07:16+0000

2023-04-30T07:16+0000

2023-04-30T07:16+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

special operation

footage

grad multiple-launch rocket system

video

military

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102225/90/1022259083_0:221:2805:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_a16fe555aa55ace24ef1794d746a7036.jpg

Sputnik obtained a video of a Grad Russian multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) destroying Ukrainian artillery 3 km from the front line, as part of Moscow’s special military operation.In the footage, several explosions are seen in the distance, in a sign of the Russian MLRS successfully targeting the Ukrainian military hardware.“On the video you can see how well our Grad system copes with all this. It seems that the gunpowder exploded because there was plenty of smoke as a result of the rocket strike,” the serviceman said.

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Multiple Launch Rocket System Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery Near Front Line Russian Multiple Launch Rocket System Obliterate Ukrainian Artillery Near Front Line 2023-04-30T07:16+0000 true PT0M21S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation in ukraine, russian grad multiple launch rocket system, destruction of ukrainian artillery by a grad system