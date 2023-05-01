https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/archaeologists-unearth-buddha-statue-in-ancient-egyptian-port-1110011207.html
Archaeologists Unearth Buddha Statue in Ancient Egyptian Port
Archaeologists Unearth Buddha Statue in Ancient Egyptian Port
The statue, which measures 71cm in height, has its right side and its right leg missing and shows a standing Buddha with a halo around his head.
2023-05-01T16:55+0000
2023-05-01T16:55+0000
2023-05-01T16:55+0000
beyond politics
egypt
india
statue
mission
temple
buddhism
archeology
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104232/55/1042325529_0:67:800:517_1920x0_80_0_0_798ca257600fbc904a741618e34c48b3.jpg
An international team of researchers has unearthed a stone Buddha statue in the ancient port city of Berenice in Southeast Egypt.The 71cm tall statue, which most likely dates back to the 2nd century, was discovered by archaeologists from a Polish-American mission that has been excavating at a temple complex in Berenice since 1994.With part of its right side and its right leg missing, the statue portrays a standing Buddha with a halo around his head and a lotus flower by his side.Marius Goyazda, a Polish researcher involved in the archaeological mission, for his part, suggested that the statue was made of stone that could have been extracted from a region south of Istanbul.According to him, wealthy merchants from India had the statue carved locally and dedicated to the nearby temple.Berenice was founded in 275 B.C. by Egyptian King Ptolemy II who named it after his mother. The city was one of the key transit points for long-distance trade between the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean, turning into a prosperous center during the Roman era.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220516/narendra-modi-thoughts-of-lord-buddha-can-make-planet-more-peaceful-harmonious-and-sustainable-1095535142.html
egypt
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104232/55/1042325529_35:0:746:533_1920x0_80_0_0_f33f9f6c9a89fcecdd6eb424278c6a3a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
international team of researchers, archaeologists from a polish-american mission, archaeological mission,
international team of researchers, archaeologists from a polish-american mission, archaeological mission,
Archaeologists Unearth Buddha Statue in Ancient Egyptian Port
Experts involved in the Polish-American dig taking place on the Western shores of the Red Sea made the discovery during excavations at the city’s ancient temple, Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities revealed.
An international team of researchers has unearthed a stone Buddha statue in the ancient port city of Berenice in Southeast Egypt.
The 71cm tall statue, which most likely dates back to the 2nd century, was discovered by archaeologists from a Polish-American mission that has been excavating at a temple complex in Berenice since 1994.
With part of its right side and its right leg missing, the statue portrays a standing Buddha with a halo around his head and a lotus flower by his side.
Head of Egypt's supreme antiquities council Mostafa al-Waziri underscored that the artifact has "important indications over the presence of trade ties between Egypt and India during the Roman era."
Marius Goyazda, a Polish researcher involved in the archaeological mission, for his part, suggested that the statue was made of stone that could have been extracted from a region south of Istanbul.
According to him, wealthy merchants from India had the statue carved locally and dedicated to the nearby temple.
Berenice was founded in 275 B.C. by Egyptian King Ptolemy II who named it after his mother. The city was one of the key transit points for long-distance trade between the Mediterranean Sea and the Indian Ocean, turning into a prosperous center during the Roman era.