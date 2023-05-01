https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/bomb-wrecks-train-in-western-russia-1110009801.html
Bomb Wrecks Train in Western Russia
Bomb Wrecks Train in Western Russia
Freight Train Veered off track in the western Russian region of Bryansk due to Bomb
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bomb caused a freight train to veer off track in the western Russian region of Bryansk on Monday, the Russian Railways company said.
"A locomotive and seven cars of a freight train went off the rails in Bryansk Oblast due to tampering with railroad operations. Train traffic between Unecha and Rassukha has been halted," the statement read.
No one was injured in the crash.
Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the explosive device was planted on the tracks in the western Unechsky district, close to the Ukrainian border.
An official at the regional administration told Sputnik that the crashed train was transporting fuel and construction materials. Firefighters were sent to put out the fire.