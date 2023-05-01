International
WATCH LIVE: May Day Protests Held in London
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/bomb-wrecks-train-in-western-russia-1110009801.html
Bomb Wrecks Train in Western Russia
Bomb Wrecks Train in Western Russia
Freight Train Veered off track in the western Russian region of Bryansk due to Bomb
2023-05-01T12:08+0000
2023-05-01T12:08+0000
russia
train
train derailment
train accident
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15966/01/159660103_0:1:800:451_1920x0_80_0_0_7d7c42f68d04be47a5c5afcfaab425a9.jpg
"A locomotive and seven cars of a freight train went off the rails in Bryansk Oblast due to tampering with railroad operations. Train traffic between Unecha and Rassukha has been halted," the statement read. No one was injured in the crash. Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the explosive device was planted on the tracks in the western Unechsky district, close to the Ukrainian border. An official at the regional administration told Sputnik that the crashed train was transporting fuel and construction materials. Firefighters were sent to put out the fire.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15966/01/159660103_26:0:627:451_1920x0_80_0_0_41e6e5b553e200b3a4b6e1f62ca3b060.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, train, train derailment, train accident
russia, train, train derailment, train accident

Bomb Wrecks Train in Western Russia

12:08 GMT 01.05.2023
© RIA NovostiВзрыв на железной дороге
Взрыв на железной дороге - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
© RIA Novosti
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bomb caused a freight train to veer off track in the western Russian region of Bryansk on Monday, the Russian Railways company said.
"A locomotive and seven cars of a freight train went off the rails in Bryansk Oblast due to tampering with railroad operations. Train traffic between Unecha and Rassukha has been halted," the statement read.
No one was injured in the crash.
Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said the explosive device was planted on the tracks in the western Unechsky district, close to the Ukrainian border.
An official at the regional administration told Sputnik that the crashed train was transporting fuel and construction materials. Firefighters were sent to put out the fire.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала