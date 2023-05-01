https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/fruit-loop-south-korean-student-eats-banana-artwork-after-missing-breakfast-1110009452.html
Fruit Loop: South Korean Student Eats Banana 'Artwork' After Missing Breakfast
Fruit Loop: South Korean Student Eats Banana 'Artwork' After Missing Breakfast
It was not the first time Italian artist Marizio Cattelan's extremely perishable artwork has been consumed by a ravenous culture vulture. The piece was eaten at a Miami art gallery in 2019, just after it was sold for $120,000.
A South Korean art student has eaten a piece of avant-garde art — a banana taped to a wall — claiming that he was peckish after missing breakfast.The 2019 work 'Comedian' by Maurizio Cattelan was on display at the Seoul's Leeum Musuem of Art as part of the Italian artists collection 'WE'.Art student Noh Huyn-soo peeled off the duct tape holding up the ripe fruit and ate it, while his friends recorded a video of the act. He then taped the empty banana peel back onto the wall.The gallery later replaced the peel with a fresh banana. Management told local media that they would not charge Noh for eating the perishable work.The student told reporters he saw Cattelan's work as a rebellion against authroity, adding: "There could be another rebellion against the rebellion."Cattelan himself said he had "no problem at all" with how the student consumed his work. He has previously said the substance of the piece was a tutorial he produced of how he made and promoted it.Noh was not the first person to eat the artwork. Performance artist David Datuna did the same art the Art Basel gallery in Miami after it was sold for $120,000.
13:30 GMT 01.05.2023
It was not the first time Italian artist Marizio Cattelan's extremely perishable artwork has been consumed by a ravenous culture vulture. The piece entitled 'Comedian' was eaten at a Miami art gallery in 2019, just after it was sold for $120,000.
A South Korean art student has eaten a piece of avant-garde art — a banana taped to a wall — claiming that he was peckish after missing breakfast.
The 2019 work 'Comedian' by Maurizio Cattelan was on display at the Seoul's
Leeum Musuem of Art as part of the Italian artists collection 'WE'.
Art student Noh Huyn-soo peeled off the duct tape holding up the ripe fruit and ate it, while his friends recorded a video of the act. He then taped the empty banana peel back onto the wall.
The gallery later replaced the peel with a fresh banana.
Management told local media that they would not charge Noh for eating the perishable work.
The student told reporters he saw Cattelan's work as a rebellion against authroity, adding: "There could be another rebellion against the rebellion."
"Damaging an artwork could also be seen as an artwork, I thought that would be interesting... Isn't it taped there to be eaten?" Noh pondered.
29 August 2022, 18:17 GMT
Cattelan himself said he had "no problem at all" with how the student consumed his work. He has previously said the substance of the piece was a tutorial he produced of how he made and promoted it.
Noh was not the first person to eat the artwork. Performance artist David Datuna
did the same art the Art Basel gallery in Miami after it was sold for $120,000.