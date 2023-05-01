International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Kiev Lost Over 300 Soldiers Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry
Kiev Lost Over 300 Soldiers Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry
According to Russian MoD, Kiev lost roughly 300 military personnel in Donbass last day.
"Over the past day, the aviation carried out six combat sorties in this area. The group's artillery performed 64 fire tasks … up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, four cars, and the D-30 howitzer were destroyed in this direction," the defense ministry said. The defense department added that an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian armed forces has been eliminated near the village of Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Kiev Lost Over 300 Soldiers Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

11:30 GMT 01.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian troops have destroyed up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, four cars, and a 122-mm howitzer D-30 in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Over the past day, the aviation carried out six combat sorties in this area. The group's artillery performed 64 fire tasks … up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, four cars, and the D-30 howitzer were destroyed in this direction," the defense ministry said.
The defense department added that an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian armed forces has been eliminated near the village of Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
