Kiev Lost Over 300 Soldiers Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

According to Russian MoD, Kiev lost roughly 300 military personnel in Donbass last day.

"Over the past day, the aviation carried out six combat sorties in this area. The group's artillery performed 64 fire tasks … up to 330 Ukrainian soldiers, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, four cars, and the D-30 howitzer were destroyed in this direction," the defense ministry said. The defense department added that an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian armed forces has been eliminated near the village of Novoukrainka in the Donetsk People's Republic.

