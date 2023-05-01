https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/mass-protests-against-pension-reform-in-paris-mark-labor-day-1110003935.html
Mass Protests Against Pension Reform in Paris Mark Labor Day
Mass Protests Against Pension Reform in Paris Mark Labor Day
Political unrest became a recurrent feature of French daily routine since pension reform plan was announces.
2023-05-01T13:18+0000
2023-05-01T13:18+0000
2023-05-01T13:18+0000
world
france
pension reform
political protest
emmanuel macron
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108160916_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9c2c353951c09ebf0c9afc74a29a237d.jpg
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Paris, where thousands of citizens continue their struggle against Emmanuel Macron and his pension reform plan. Trade unions and civil rights activists have called for mass rallies on Labor Day, aka International Workers’ Day.As Laurent Berger, the general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor, claimed these demonstrations would be the largest in France in 30-40 years.French people have already been protesting for several months after Macron’s government unveiled a pension reform plan that gradually raises the retirement age from 62 to 64. Tensions heated up when the president used a loophole in French laws and dragged the controversial bill through without the actual approval of parliament.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/07/1108160916_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_57529b924b48d00d5ec8f3a74fdfa2d6.jpg
Mass rally in Paris on Labour Day
Mass rally in Paris on Labour Day
2023-05-01T13:18+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, pension reform, political protest, protests in france, emmanuel macron
france, pension reform, political protest, protests in france, emmanuel macron
Mass Protests Against Pension Reform in Paris Mark Labor Day
France is reeling from a mass political protest, accompanied by full-scale industrial strikes. The reason is a controversial pension reform plan, backed by Macron.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Paris, where thousands of citizens continue their struggle against Emmanuel Macron and his pension reform plan. Trade unions and civil rights activists have called for mass rallies on Labor Day, aka International Workers’ Day.
As Laurent Berger, the general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor, claimed these demonstrations would be the largest in France in 30-40 years.
French people have already been protesting for several months after Macron’s government unveiled a pension reform plan that gradually raises the retirement age from 62 to 64. Tensions heated up when the president used a loophole in French laws and dragged the controversial bill through without the actual approval of parliament.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!