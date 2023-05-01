https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/mass-protests-against-pension-reform-in-paris-mark-labor-day-1110003935.html

Mass Protests Against Pension Reform in Paris Mark Labor Day

Political unrest became a recurrent feature of French daily routine since pension reform plan was announces.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Paris, where thousands of citizens continue their struggle against Emmanuel Macron and his pension reform plan. Trade unions and civil rights activists have called for mass rallies on Labor Day, aka International Workers’ Day.As Laurent Berger, the general secretary of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor, claimed these demonstrations would be the largest in France in 30-40 years.French people have already been protesting for several months after Macron’s government unveiled a pension reform plan that gradually raises the retirement age from 62 to 64. Tensions heated up when the president used a loophole in French laws and dragged the controversial bill through without the actual approval of parliament.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

