May Day Protests Held in London
Citizens are rallying for human and trade union rights.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from London where thousands of citizens have peacefully occupied Trafalgar Square begging for improvement in pay and working conditions. Over the last year, the United Kingdom saw a full-scale cost of living crisis amid sky-rocketing inflation and mass strikes, while British political and business elite continue to leave a lavish lifestyle, using private jets and organizing parties at the taxpayers' expense.Protestors also demand an ease of what is dubbed an "anti-union" policy. The UK government is pushing anti-strike legislation that limit people’s access to industrial strikes.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
May Day Protests Held in London
12:08 GMT 01.05.2023 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 01.05.2023)
The demonstrators state that they are rallying for "trade union rights, human rights and international solidarity".
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from London where thousands of citizens have peacefully occupied Trafalgar Square begging for improvement in pay and working conditions. Over the last year, the United Kingdom saw a full-scale cost of living crisis amid sky-rocketing inflation and mass strikes, while British political and business elite continue to leave a lavish lifestyle, using private jets and organizing parties at the taxpayers' expense.
Protestors also demand an ease of what is dubbed an "anti-union" policy. The UK government is pushing anti-strike legislation that limit people’s access to industrial strikes.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!