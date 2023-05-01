International
WATCH LIVE: May Day Protests Held in London
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/may-day-protests-held-in-london--1110009550.html
May Day Protests Held in London
May Day Protests Held in London
Citizens are rallying for human and trade union rights.
2023-05-01T12:08+0000
2023-05-01T12:13+0000
world
cost of living crisis in uk
uk
industrial action
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092968189_0:237:2585:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_11bb61866a9f7cc58e1ed3fec1ba5cf1.jpg
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from London where thousands of citizens have peacefully occupied Trafalgar Square begging for improvement in pay and working conditions. Over the last year, the United Kingdom saw a full-scale cost of living crisis amid sky-rocketing inflation and mass strikes, while British political and business elite continue to leave a lavish lifestyle, using private jets and organizing parties at the taxpayers' expense.Protestors also demand an ease of what is dubbed an "anti-union" policy. The UK government is pushing anti-strike legislation that limit people’s access to industrial strikes.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
London May Day protests
London May Day protests
2023-05-01T12:08+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0c/1092968189_0:0:2585:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_e376318fb3237885d0f1be4f0f563487.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, cost of living crisis in uk, strikes in uk, trade unions, industrial actions
uk, cost of living crisis in uk, strikes in uk, trade unions, industrial actions

May Day Protests Held in London

12:08 GMT 01.05.2023 (Updated: 12:13 GMT 01.05.2023)
© NIKLAS HALLE'NDemonstrators stand with placards in Parliament Square at a protest organised by The People's Assembly to demand action to tackle the cost of living crisis in London on February 12, 2022.
Demonstrators stand with placards in Parliament Square at a protest organised by The People's Assembly to demand action to tackle the cost of living crisis in London on February 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
© NIKLAS HALLE'N
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The demonstrators state that they are rallying for "trade union rights, human rights and international solidarity".
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from London where thousands of citizens have peacefully occupied Trafalgar Square begging for improvement in pay and working conditions. Over the last year, the United Kingdom saw a full-scale cost of living crisis amid sky-rocketing inflation and mass strikes, while British political and business elite continue to leave a lavish lifestyle, using private jets and organizing parties at the taxpayers' expense.
Protestors also demand an ease of what is dubbed an "anti-union" policy. The UK government is pushing anti-strike legislation that limit people’s access to industrial strikes.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала