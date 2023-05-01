https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/may-day-protests-held-in-london--1110009550.html

May Day Protests Held in London

Citizens are rallying for human and trade union rights.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from London where thousands of citizens have peacefully occupied Trafalgar Square begging for improvement in pay and working conditions. Over the last year, the United Kingdom saw a full-scale cost of living crisis amid sky-rocketing inflation and mass strikes, while British political and business elite continue to leave a lavish lifestyle, using private jets and organizing parties at the taxpayers' expense.Protestors also demand an ease of what is dubbed an "anti-union" policy. The UK government is pushing anti-strike legislation that limit people’s access to industrial strikes.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!

