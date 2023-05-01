International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/not-the-pm-you-are-looking-for-dutch-cops-bust-dui-guy-with-boris-johnson-drivers-license-1110014609.html
Not the PM You Are Looking For: Dutch Cops Bust DUI Guy With 'Boris Johnson Driver's License'
Not the PM You Are Looking For: Dutch Cops Bust DUI Guy With 'Boris Johnson Driver's License'
The obviously fake driver's license found in the suspect's car featured Boris Johnson's name and photograph, with year 3000 listed as its expiration date.
2023-05-01T19:01+0000
2023-05-01T19:01+0000
beyond politics
netherlands
boris johnson
fake ids
drunk driving
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106255548_0:0:2911:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_b375894f030747f69eb2187b28c14614.jpg
A peculiar incident occurred in the Netherlands where a 35-year-old man from the town of Zuidhorn was found to be in possession of an unusual ID when police arrested him for drunk driving.According to a local broadcaster, the man caught the cops’ attention after the vehicle he was driving hit a pole, which prompted officers to move in and stop him for inspection. A subsequent examination, during which the driver initially refused to submit to a breath test, showed that he was indeed driving under the influence, the media outlet notes.What really made this incident stand out, however, was the discovery cops made while searching the man’s vehicle: an obviously fake driver’s license issued under the name of Boris Johnson, featuring the former UK prime minister’s photo and date of birth.The writing on the "license" claimed that it was issued in Ukraine and that it was valid until year 3000.In a social media post made on the occasion, the local cops snarkily remarked that, unfortunately for the hapless driver, they did not fall for this ploy.
netherlands
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0c/1106255548_19:0:2750:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_43f6f0a5a061d271586d2f6c2f91a992.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, fake driver's license
boris johnson, fake driver's license

Not the PM You Are Looking For: Dutch Cops Bust DUI Guy With 'Boris Johnson Driver's License'

19:01 GMT 01.05.2023
© AP Photo / Liam McBurney / British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Thales weapons manufacturer in Belfast, Monday May 16, 2022British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Thales weapons manufacturer in Belfast, Monday May 16, 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Thales weapons manufacturer in Belfast, Monday May 16, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
© AP Photo / Liam McBurney / British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Thales weapons manufacturer in Belfast, Monday May 16, 2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The obviously fake driver's license found in the suspect's car featured Boris Johnson's name and photograph, with year 3000 listed as its expiration date.
A peculiar incident occurred in the Netherlands where a 35-year-old man from the town of Zuidhorn was found to be in possession of an unusual ID when police arrested him for drunk driving.
According to a local broadcaster, the man caught the cops’ attention after the vehicle he was driving hit a pole, which prompted officers to move in and stop him for inspection. A subsequent examination, during which the driver initially refused to submit to a breath test, showed that he was indeed driving under the influence, the media outlet notes.
What really made this incident stand out, however, was the discovery cops made while searching the man’s vehicle: an obviously fake driver’s license issued under the name of Boris Johnson, featuring the former UK prime minister’s photo and date of birth.
© Photo : Twitter/@Trollstoy88Twitter screenshot
Twitter screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
Twitter screenshot
© Photo : Twitter/@Trollstoy88
The writing on the "license" claimed that it was issued in Ukraine and that it was valid until year 3000.
In a social media post made on the occasion, the local cops snarkily remarked that, unfortunately for the hapless driver, they did not fall for this ploy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала