Paraguayans voted on Sunday to elect their next president. In addition to the presidential race, Paraguayans also voted for vice president, lawmakers and governors on Sunday.
"Congratulations to the Paraguayan people for their great participation in this election day and to the president-elect Santiago Pena. We will work to initiate an orderly and transparent transition that strengthens our institutions and the country's democracy," Benitez said on Twitter on Sunday. With 94.7% of the votes counted, Paraguay’s Superior Court of Electoral Justice said that Pena was ahead with 42.93%. His closest rival Efrain Alegre from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party has 27,52%. Paraguayans went to the polls on Sunday to elect the next president of the Latin American nation. In addition to the presidential race, Paraguayans also voted for vice president, lawmakers and governors on Sunday. Paraguay's next president will be inaugurated on August 15 for a five-year term.
Paraguay’s Incumbent President Congratulates Pena on Winning Presidential Election

00:34 GMT 01.05.2023
© AP Photo / Jorge SaenzSantiago Pena, presidential candidate of the Colorado ruling party, center, talks after the voting closed during general elections in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, April 30, 2023.
Santiago Pena, presidential candidate of the Colorado ruling party, center, talks after the voting closed during general elections in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, April 30, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
© AP Photo / Jorge Saenz
