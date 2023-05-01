https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/paraguays-incumbent-president-congratulates-pena-on-winning-presidential-election-1110001247.html

Paraguay’s Incumbent President Congratulates Pena on Winning Presidential Election

Paraguay’s Incumbent President Congratulates Pena on Winning Presidential Election

Paraguayans voted on Sunday to elect their next president. In addition to the presidential race, Paraguayans also voted for vice president, lawmakers and governors on Sunday.

2023-05-01T00:34+0000

2023-05-01T00:34+0000

2023-05-01T00:34+0000

americas

paraguay

elections

presidential election

presidential election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/01/1110001088_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f7db6d3fbc3d2b2a85ddbbf91efa3c80.jpg

"Congratulations to the Paraguayan people for their great participation in this election day and to the president-elect Santiago Pena. We will work to initiate an orderly and transparent transition that strengthens our institutions and the country's democracy," Benitez said on Twitter on Sunday. With 94.7% of the votes counted, Paraguay’s Superior Court of Electoral Justice said that Pena was ahead with 42.93%. His closest rival Efrain Alegre from the Authentic Radical Liberal Party has 27,52%. Paraguayans went to the polls on Sunday to elect the next president of the Latin American nation. In addition to the presidential race, Paraguayans also voted for vice president, lawmakers and governors on Sunday. Paraguay's next president will be inaugurated on August 15 for a five-year term.

americas

paraguay

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

paraguay, santiago pena, presidential election, presidential election in paraguay, efrain alegre