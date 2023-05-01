International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 24.01.2023
Asia
Find top stories and features from Asia and the Pacific region. Keep updated on major political stories and analyses from Asia and the Pacific. All you want to know about China, Japan, North and South Korea, India and Pakistan, Southeast Asia and Oceania.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/philippines-will-not-turn-into-staging-post-for-anyones-military-campaign-president-says-1110006579.html
Philippines Will Not Turn Into ‘Staging Post’ for Anyone's Military Campaign, President Says
Philippines Will Not Turn Into ‘Staging Post’ for Anyone's Military Campaign, President Says
Philippine President Marcos said during his visit to Washington that he will not allow to turn his country into staging post for military conflict
2023-05-01T09:19+0000
2023-05-01T09:19+0000
asia
phillippines
china
us
deterrence
asian version of nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0a/1109311698_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_517a2b7190d5ac75b891896c187da8b6.jpg
The Philippine president is currently on a visit to Washington. "We work for peace. We’ll not encourage any provocative action that involve the Philippines by any other country. We will not allow that to happen, we will not allow the Philippines to be used as a staging post by any country for any kind of military action," Marcos told reporters, as quoted by the TV broadcaster. The Philippine leader noted that his priority is to ensure peace and security for the country’s people. Last month, the United States and the Philippines agreed to expand their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to four new locations, one of them near the South China Sea. Commenting on the agreement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it would lead to "more tensions and less peace and stability" in the region. Commenting on these remarks, Marcos, in turn, said the country’s military bases will not be used to conduct offensive operations. The EDCA was signed in 2014 between the US and the Philippines with the aim of strengthening the military cooperation of the two countries. The document envisages joint military exercises and higher interoperability between the armed forces of the US and the Philippines. Under the EDCA, the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the agreement provides for US troops' extended stays on the Philippine military bases.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230404/philippines-us-to-expand-military-cooperation-in-2023-1109106433.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0a/1109311698_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe60211a6afe24f8869c93ae61df9365.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia, philippines, us, china, deterrence, asian version of nato
asia, philippines, us, china, deterrence, asian version of nato

Philippines Will Not Turn Into ‘Staging Post’ for Anyone's Military Campaign, President Says

09:19 GMT 01.05.2023
© AP Photo / Aaron FavilaPhilippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech at the 126th founding anniversary of the Philippine Army at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig, Philippines on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech at the 126th founding anniversary of the Philippine Army at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig, Philippines on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
© AP Photo / Aaron Favila
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Philippines are against military provocations and will not turn into a "staging post" for any country’s military campaign, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Monday.
The Philippine president is currently on a visit to Washington.
"We work for peace. We’ll not encourage any provocative action that involve the Philippines by any other country. We will not allow that to happen, we will not allow the Philippines to be used as a staging post by any country for any kind of military action," Marcos told reporters, as quoted by the TV broadcaster.
Американская M142 (HIMARS) выпустила ракету во время совместных военных учений Филиппин и США Салакниб, Филиппины - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2023
Multimedia
Philippines, US to Expand Military Cooperation in 2023
4 April, 16:06 GMT
The Philippine leader noted that his priority is to ensure peace and security for the country’s people.
Last month, the United States and the Philippines agreed to expand their Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) to four new locations, one of them near the South China Sea. Commenting on the agreement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that it would lead to "more tensions and less peace and stability" in the region. Commenting on these remarks, Marcos, in turn, said the country’s military bases will not be used to conduct offensive operations.
The EDCA was signed in 2014 between the US and the Philippines with the aim of strengthening the military cooperation of the two countries. The document envisages joint military exercises and higher interoperability between the armed forces of the US and the Philippines. Under the EDCA, the US is not allowed to have permanent military bases in the Philippines, but the agreement provides for US troops' extended stays on the Philippine military bases.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала