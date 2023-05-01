https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/revolutionary-may-day-demonstration-attracts-thousands-and-rocks-berlin--1110007711.html
'Revolutionary May Day' Demonstration Attracts Thousands and Rocks Berlin
'Revolutionary May Day' Demonstration tradition was born in 1987 when the peaceful rally on Labor Day was violently suppressed by German police.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Berlin streets where thousands of citizens participate in 'Revolutionary May Day' Demonstration. It as an anti-globalist rally that was commemorates the riots of 1987 that took place in Kreuzberg district of Berlin. Police cracked down on peaceful street festival during May 1 celebration, using tear gas and batons. This act of injustice led to so-called subsequent Kiezaufstand (which means in German “neighbourhood uprising”) – the unrest which forced law enforcers to completely withdraw from the district for several hours. Kiezaufstand was an important even for worldwide anti-globalist movement and lots of German citizens will commemorate it today.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
“Revolutionary May Day” is virtually a German version of Labor Day and an important evenе for anti-globalist movement.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Berlin streets where thousands of citizens participate in 'Revolutionary May Day' Demonstration. It as an anti-globalist rally that was commemorates the riots of 1987 that took place in Kreuzberg district of Berlin. Police cracked down on peaceful street festival during May 1 celebration, using tear gas and batons. This act of injustice led to so-called subsequent Kiezaufstand (which means in German “neighbourhood uprising”) – the unrest which forced law enforcers to completely withdraw from the district for several hours. Kiezaufstand was an important even for worldwide anti-globalist movement and lots of German citizens will commemorate it today.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!