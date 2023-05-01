International
WATCH LIVE: Mass Protests Against Pension Reform in Paris Mark Labor Day
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/revolutionary-may-day-demonstration-attracts-thousands-and-rocks-berlin--1110007711.html
'Revolutionary May Day' Demonstration Attracts Thousands and Rocks Berlin
'Revolutionary May Day' Demonstration Attracts Thousands and Rocks Berlin
'Revolutionary May Day' Demonstration tradition was born in 1987 when the peaceful rally on Labor Day was violently suppressed by German police.
2023-05-01T15:31+0000
2023-05-01T15:31+0000
world
political protest
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102161/85/1021618564_0:5:4928:2777_1920x0_80_0_0_30b332fd5c693b146ce672bdae602ba2.jpg
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Berlin streets where thousands of citizens participate in 'Revolutionary May Day' Demonstration. It as an anti-globalist rally that was commemorates the riots of 1987 that took place in Kreuzberg district of Berlin. Police cracked down on peaceful street festival during May 1 celebration, using tear gas and batons. This act of injustice led to so-called subsequent Kiezaufstand (which means in German “neighbourhood uprising”) – the unrest which forced law enforcers to completely withdraw from the district for several hours. Kiezaufstand was an important even for worldwide anti-globalist movement and lots of German citizens will commemorate it today.Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Thousands join 'Revolutionary May Day' demonstration
Thousands join 'Revolutionary May Day' demonstration
2023-05-01T15:31+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102161/85/1021618564_524:0:4897:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_fe60c6717c9d21ea6f196c5277674986.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
germany, political protest, labor day, international worker’s day, revolutionary may day
germany, political protest, labor day, international worker’s day, revolutionary may day

'Revolutionary May Day' Demonstration Attracts Thousands and Rocks Berlin

15:31 GMT 01.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ Flares are lit during the 'Revolutionary' May Day demonstration in Berlin on May 1, 2015.
Flares are lit during the 'Revolutionary' May Day demonstration in Berlin on May 1, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
© AFP 2023 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
“Revolutionary May Day” is virtually a German version of Labor Day and an important evenе for anti-globalist movement.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from Berlin streets where thousands of citizens participate in 'Revolutionary May Day' Demonstration. It as an anti-globalist rally that was commemorates the riots of 1987 that took place in Kreuzberg district of Berlin. Police cracked down on peaceful street festival during May 1 celebration, using tear gas and batons. This act of injustice led to so-called subsequent Kiezaufstand (which means in German “neighbourhood uprising”) – the unrest which forced law enforcers to completely withdraw from the district for several hours. Kiezaufstand was an important even for worldwide anti-globalist movement and lots of German citizens will commemorate it today.
Follow Sputnik live feed to learn more!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала