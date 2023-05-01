Russia's Naval, Air Defense Forces Repelling Drone Attack on Sevastopol

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/russias-naval-air-defense-forces-repelling-drone-attack-on-sevastopol-1110012653.html

Russian forces repel drone attack on Sevastopol.

russia

ukrainian crisis

drone attack

"Naval forces together with air defense forces are now repelling the attack of enemy's drones in the outer harbor. One drone has already been shot down. All [emergency] services are in readiness," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram. The governor also urged people to stay calm.

