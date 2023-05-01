International
WATCH LIVE: Mass Protests Against Pension Reform in Paris Mark Labor Day
Russia's Naval, Air Defense Forces Repelling Drone Attack on Sevastopol
Russia's Naval, Air Defense Forces Repelling Drone Attack on Sevastopol
Russian forces repel drone attack on Sevastopol.
"Naval forces together with air defense forces are now repelling the attack of enemy's drones in the outer harbor. One drone has already been shot down. All [emergency] services are in readiness," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram. The governor also urged people to stay calm.
Russia's Naval, Air Defense Forces Repelling Drone Attack on Sevastopol

15:45 GMT 01.05.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Sevastopol
Russian Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Sevastopol - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Russia's naval forces together with air defense forces are repelling a drone attack in the outer harbor of Sevastopol, with one drone already shot down, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Monday.
"Naval forces together with air defense forces are now repelling the attack of enemy's drones in the outer harbor. One drone has already been shot down. All [emergency] services are in readiness," Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram.
The governor also urged people to stay calm.
