SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Mission After Several Delays
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX has launched its sixth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying ViaSat-3 Americas and other satellites, after several delays, the company informs.
"Liftoff!" SpaceX said on Twitter on Sunday, adding in a later post that the first payload deployment is expected within hours.
T-1 hour until Falcon Heavy's launch of @ViasatInc’s ViaSat-3 Americas mission; weather is 95% favorable for liftoff at 8:26 p.m. ET → https://t.co/ulZth3yuU5 pic.twitter.com/Odwdm4FB6D— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 30, 2023
The Falcon Heavy carrier rocket was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:26 p.m. on Sunday (00:26 GMT on Monday), following days of delay due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Spectacular twilight liftoff of Falcon Heavy from Cape Canaveral, Florida with the ViaSat-3 Americas mission pic.twitter.com/80kBNIBV1q— John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) May 1, 2023
Apart from ViaSat-3 Americas, a 14,000-pound broadband satellite that will be operated by California-based company Viasat, the mission’s payload includes Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.