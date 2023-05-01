https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/spacex-launches-falcon-heavy-mission-after-several-delays-1110001523.html

SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Mission After Several Delays

SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Mission After Several Delays

SpaceX has launched its sixth Falcon Heavy mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Carrying with it includes ViaSat-3 Americas and other satellites.

"Liftoff!" SpaceX said on Twitter on Sunday, adding in a later post that the first payload deployment is expected within hours. The Falcon Heavy carrier rocket was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:26 p.m. on Sunday (00:26 GMT on Monday), following days of delay due to unfavorable weather conditions. Apart from ViaSat-3 Americas, a 14,000-pound broadband satellite that will be operated by California-based company Viasat, the mission’s payload includes Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.

