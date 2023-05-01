International
SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Mission After Several Delays
SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Mission After Several Delays
SpaceX has launched its sixth Falcon Heavy mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Carrying with it includes ViaSat-3 Americas and other satellites.
"Liftoff!" SpaceX said on Twitter on Sunday, adding in a later post that the first payload deployment is expected within hours. The Falcon Heavy carrier rocket was launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:26 p.m. on Sunday (00:26 GMT on Monday), following days of delay due to unfavorable weather conditions. Apart from ViaSat-3 Americas, a 14,000-pound broadband satellite that will be operated by California-based company Viasat, the mission’s payload includes Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite.
SpaceX Launches Falcon Heavy Mission After Several Delays

02:30 GMT 01.05.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - SpaceX has launched its sixth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying ViaSat-3 Americas and other satellites, after several delays, the company informs.
"Liftoff!" SpaceX said on Twitter on Sunday, adding in a later post that the first payload deployment is expected within hours.
The Falcon Heavy carrier rocket was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:26 p.m. on Sunday (00:26 GMT on Monday), following days of delay due to unfavorable weather conditions.
Apart from ViaSat-3 Americas, a 14,000-pound broadband satellite that will be operated by California-based company Viasat, the mission's payload includes Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space's GS-1 satellite.
