'The Site Sucks': Leaked Footage Captures Tucker Carlson Blasting Fox Nation

'The Site Sucks': Leaked Footage Captures Tucker Carlson Blasting Fox Nation

A behind-the-scenes clip reveals Tucker Carlson's honest opinion about Fox News' streaming service.

Newly surfaced footage has offered an eyebrow-raising behind-the-scenes moment in which one-time Fox News host Tucker Carlson is seen bashing his former employer's streaming service Fox Nation.Carlson’s condemnation of the streaming service is recorded on the set of Tucker Carlson Today during a phone call he is having with a representative of alleged rapist, human trafficker and crime group organizer Andrew Tate, who was arrested in Romania on such charges last year.“I don’t want to be a slave to Fox Nation which I don’t think that many people watch anyway,” Carlson said in the leaked clip. “Because you know, I’m like a representative of the American media now, speaking to an exile in Romania, and welcoming him back into the brotherhood of journalists."“Nobody watches Fox Nation because the site sucks, so I’d really just like to dump the whole thing on YouTube,” continued Carlson, who made content for Fox Nation which included Patriot Purge, a show that promoted conspiracy theories about the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill, and The End of Men, a documentary that uses cherry-picked data to claim men are losing testosterone and ergo their traditional male roles.“We’re like working like animals to produce all this content, and the people in charge of [Fox Nation]… like, they’re ignoring the fact that the site doesn’t work. And I think it’s like a betrayal of our efforts. That’s how I feel. So I, of course, I resent it,” Carlson concludes in the leaked clip.The leaked clip comes on the heels of news that broke last week regarding damaging texts sent by Carlson, which may have contributed to his sudden dismissal from Fox News. The texts reveal his hatred of former President Donald Trump, private beliefs about the January 6 attacks, sexist slurs against Trump lawyer Sidney Powell whom he called a “f***ing b***h” an “unguided missile,” a “crazy person,” and a “c***,” and the same, latter slur which he used against a Fox News executive in a separate text.

