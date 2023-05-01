https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/us-military-reportedly-tracking-another-balloon-that-flew-over-hawaii-1110015930.html

US Military Reportedly Tracking Another Balloon That Flew Over Hawaii

US Military Reportedly Tracking Another Balloon That Flew Over Hawaii

The US military is reportedly tracking a balloon of unknown origin that traversed over sections of Hawaii.

2023-05-01T20:42+0000

2023-05-01T20:42+0000

2023-05-01T20:38+0000

military

us

balloon

chinese balloon over us

hawaii

mexico

china

us military

investigation

media reports

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106954381_0:98:481:368_1920x0_80_0_0_e6f3c2bfd90abf9f7f73d46c87bdd3d9.jpg

US media detailed US military officials have been tracking the object since late last week and determined it does not pose a threat to national security or aerial traffic, and is not transmitting any communication signals. Though the object — which is moving slowly toward Mexico — did not travel over sensitive areas, it's speculated the US may still shoot it down if it nears land. At present, reports suggest the aircraft does not appear to have maneuverability. As the US is said to be working on identifying the owner of the balloon, insiders have indicated that American leadership does not believe that the unidentified balloon belongs to China.However, it also remains uncertain as to whether the object is in fact a weather balloon or another device entirely.US government officials have yet to issue a statement in regards to the latest development.Earlier this year, several flying objects were spotted over and near American airspace and quickly prompted allegations of Chinese spying after defense officials determined one device to have origins from China.The incident, which stole headlines for weeks, caused a serious spike in tensions for US-China relations after the suspected spying balloon was downed six miles off the South Carolina coast by an F-22 jet.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/wapo-unveils-leaked-doc-claiming-four-new-alleged-chinese-spy-balloon-flights-1109546981.html

hawaii

mexico

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military, balloon, hawaii, tracking suspected balloon, us