US Military Reportedly Tracking Another Balloon That Flew Over Hawaii
US Military Reportedly Tracking Another Balloon That Flew Over Hawaii
The US military is reportedly tracking a balloon of unknown origin that traversed over sections of Hawaii.
2023-05-01T20:42+0000
2023-05-01T20:38+0000
US media detailed US military officials have been tracking the object since late last week and determined it does not pose a threat to national security or aerial traffic, and is not transmitting any communication signals. Though the object — which is moving slowly toward Mexico — did not travel over sensitive areas, it's speculated the US may still shoot it down if it nears land. At present, reports suggest the aircraft does not appear to have maneuverability. As the US is said to be working on identifying the owner of the balloon, insiders have indicated that American leadership does not believe that the unidentified balloon belongs to China.However, it also remains uncertain as to whether the object is in fact a weather balloon or another device entirely.US government officials have yet to issue a statement in regards to the latest development.Earlier this year, several flying objects were spotted over and near American airspace and quickly prompted allegations of Chinese spying after defense officials determined one device to have origins from China.The incident, which stole headlines for weeks, caused a serious spike in tensions for US-China relations after the suspected spying balloon was downed six miles off the South Carolina coast by an F-22 jet.
US Military Reportedly Tracking Another Balloon That Flew Over Hawaii

20:42 GMT 01.05.2023
A US weather balloon launched to gather weather data close to the Meyers Fire area in Montana in September 2017
A US weather balloon launched to gather weather data close to the Meyers Fire area in Montana in September 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
© Photo : Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest/US Forest Service
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military is reportedly tracking a balloon of unknown origin that traversed over sections of Hawaii.
US media detailed US military officials have been tracking the object since late last week and determined it does not pose a threat to national security or aerial traffic, and is not transmitting any communication signals.
Though the object — which is moving slowly toward Mexico — did not travel over sensitive areas, it's speculated the US may still shoot it down if it nears land. At present, reports suggest the aircraft does not appear to have maneuverability.
As the US is said to be working on identifying the owner of the balloon, insiders have indicated that American leadership does not believe that the unidentified balloon belongs to China.
A Chinese high-altitude balloon was shot down off the coast of North Carolina on February 4, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
World
WaPo Unveils ‘Leaked Doc’ Claiming Four New Alleged Chinese ‘Spy Balloon’ Flights
15 April, 04:04 GMT
However, it also remains uncertain as to whether the object is in fact a weather balloon or another device entirely.
US government officials have yet to issue a statement in regards to the latest development.
Earlier this year, several flying objects were spotted over and near American airspace and quickly prompted allegations of Chinese spying after defense officials determined one device to have origins from China.
The incident, which stole headlines for weeks, caused a serious spike in tensions for US-China relations after the suspected spying balloon was downed six miles off the South Carolina coast by an F-22 jet.

The February downing came as the Biden White House drew condemnation from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, and after China had earlier explained that the device was a commercial weather balloon that had blown off course.

In response to the US' actions, the Chinese foreign ministry blasted the decision as an "excessive reaction that serious violates international convention," adding that it "retains the right to respond further."

