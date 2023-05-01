International
WATCH LIVE: Mass Protests Against Pension Reform in Paris Mark Labor Day
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/video-russian-drone-flushes-out-kiev-troops-from-cover-1110014284.html
Video: Russian Drone Flushes Out Kiev Troops From Cover
Video: Russian Drone Flushes Out Kiev Troops From Cover
The following video shows how a Russian drone methodically bombards Ukrainian troops hiding in covered positions, with one of the munitions lobbed by the UAV sliding right into the entrance to a dugout where Kiev regime militants were trying to take shelter.
2023-05-01T18:12+0000
2023-05-01T18:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
drone
uav
bombardment
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083068901_0:80:2048:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_08f72acc8223a2caad93ad637ecfb34a.jpg
The following video shows how a Russian drone methodically bombards Ukrainian troops hiding in covered positions, with one of the munitions lobbed by the UAV sliding right into the entrance to a dugout where Kiev regime militants were trying to take shelter.Their shelter destroyed, the few surviving Ukrainian militants can be seen pulling themselves from under the debris and scurrying away.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083068901_141:0:1961:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_c04cf92633992642a8211a8c21380529.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian drones, russian military operation in ukraine
russian drones, russian military operation in ukraine

Video: Russian Drone Flushes Out Kiev Troops From Cover

18:12 GMT 01.05.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Don McCullough / Drone
Drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.05.2023
CC BY 2.0 / Don McCullough /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The Ukraine conflict has confirmed the importance of drones in modern warfare. These tiny and relatively cheap vehicles can cause a lot of grief – not to mention deal a lot of damage – to the enemy, and when a skilled drone operator comes into play, things can become very unpleasant very quickly.
The following video shows how a Russian drone methodically bombards Ukrainian troops hiding in covered positions, with one of the munitions lobbed by the UAV sliding right into the entrance to a dugout where Kiev regime militants were trying to take shelter.
Their shelter destroyed, the few surviving Ukrainian militants can be seen pulling themselves from under the debris and scurrying away.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала