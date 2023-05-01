https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/video-russian-drone-flushes-out-kiev-troops-from-cover-1110014284.html

Video: Russian Drone Flushes Out Kiev Troops From Cover

Video: Russian Drone Flushes Out Kiev Troops From Cover

The following video shows how a Russian drone methodically bombards Ukrainian troops hiding in covered positions, with one of the munitions lobbed by the UAV sliding right into the entrance to a dugout where Kiev regime militants were trying to take shelter.

2023-05-01T18:12+0000

2023-05-01T18:12+0000

2023-05-01T18:12+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

drone

uav

bombardment

video

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/03/1083068901_0:80:2048:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_08f72acc8223a2caad93ad637ecfb34a.jpg

The following video shows how a Russian drone methodically bombards Ukrainian troops hiding in covered positions, with one of the munitions lobbed by the UAV sliding right into the entrance to a dugout where Kiev regime militants were trying to take shelter.Their shelter destroyed, the few surviving Ukrainian militants can be seen pulling themselves from under the debris and scurrying away.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russian drones, russian military operation in ukraine