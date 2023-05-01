https://sputnikglobe.com/20230501/video-russian-drone-flushes-out-kiev-troops-from-cover-1110014284.html
Video: Russian Drone Flushes Out Kiev Troops From Cover
The following video shows how a Russian drone methodically bombards Ukrainian troops hiding in covered positions, with one of the munitions lobbed by the UAV sliding right into the entrance to a dugout where Kiev regime militants were trying to take shelter.
The following video shows how a Russian drone methodically bombards Ukrainian troops hiding in covered positions, with one of the munitions lobbed by the UAV sliding right into the entrance to a dugout where Kiev regime militants were trying to take shelter.Their shelter destroyed, the few surviving Ukrainian militants can be seen pulling themselves from under the debris and scurrying away.
The Ukraine conflict has confirmed the importance of drones in modern warfare. These tiny and relatively cheap vehicles can cause a lot of grief – not to mention deal a lot of damage – to the enemy, and when a skilled drone operator comes into play, things can become very unpleasant very quickly.
Their shelter destroyed, the few surviving Ukrainian militants can be seen pulling themselves from under the debris and scurrying away.