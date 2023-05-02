https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/biden-sending-1500-troops-to-southern-border-wont-deter-illegal-migrants---texas-governor-1110042594.html

Biden Sending 1,500 Troops to Southern Border Won't Deter Illegal Migrants - Texas Governor

Biden Sending 1,500 Troops to Southern Border Won't Deter Illegal Migrants - Texas Governor

The Biden administration's decision to send an additional 1,500 troops to the US-Mexico border will do nothing to deter an anticipated surge of illegal migrants in the region, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday.

The surge is expected to occur after the Title 42 health emergency order - which allowed the US government to turn away thousands of illegal migrants at the border to prevent the spread of COVID-19 - is set to expire on May 11. Texas has deployed some 10,000 National Guardsmen over the last several years to support local, state and federal agencies dealing with the influx of migrants arriving on the southern border, according to Abbott. Earlier on Tuesday, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a statement that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved a request from the Homeland Security Department for 1,500 active-duty troops to support immigration enforcement and law enforcement agencies dealing with the crisis on the southern border. Ryder said US troops are expected to arrive at the US southern border next week, but they will not directly participate in law enforcement activities. The troops deploying to the southern border will work on providing ground-based detection and monitoring, data entry and warehouse support. An all-time record number of migrants have arrived at the US southern border under the Biden administration, hitting two consecutive records in 2021 and 2022, exceeding 2.3 million people. In fiscal year 2023, the US authorities said they have encountered more than 1.2 million migrants.

