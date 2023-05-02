Erdogan Announces Discovery of New Oil Fields With Daily Capacity of 100,000 Barrels
© AFP 2023 / ADEM ALTANTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a "political coup" by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.
© AFP 2023 / ADEM ALTAN
Subscribe
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Turkiye has discovered new oil fields in its southeastern part, with estimated daily production reaching 100,000 barrels, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
"We have discovered an oil field in Mount Gabar near the city of Cizre with a productivity rate reaching some 100,000 barrels a day. We have already started to supply high-quality oil to a refinery," Erdogan said in his stump speech in Konya.
The oil field has been named after Aybueke Yalcin, a teacher killed in 2017 by the the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers terrorist.
The estimated worth of oil reserves in the discovered field reaches "tens of billions" of dollars, according to the president.
In December, Erdogan announced the discovery of a field in southeastern Turkiye with estimated net oil reserves of 150 million barrels worth $12 billion. According to the president, the field was one of the 10 largest discovered onshore last year as the country intends to produce 25,000 barrels a day from the field.