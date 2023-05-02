https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/erdogan-announces-discovery-of-new-oil-fields-with-daily-capacity-of-100000-barrels-1110039500.html

Erdogan Announces Discovery of New Oil Fields With Daily Capacity of 100,000 Barrels

Erdogan Announces Discovery of New Oil Fields With Daily Capacity of 100,000 Barrels

Turkiye has discovered new oil fields in its southeastern part, with estimated daily production reaching 100,000 barrels

2023-05-02T18:20+0000

2023-05-02T18:20+0000

2023-05-02T18:20+0000

world

turkiye

recep tayyip erdogan

oil

oil fields

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/08/1082574921_0:0:3182:1790_1920x0_80_0_0_22c6ccbb340620c0d7b02e7be3f1c921.jpg

The oil field has been named after Aybueke Yalcin, a teacher killed in 2017 by the the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers terrorist.The estimated worth of oil reserves in the discovered field reaches "tens of billions" of dollars, according to the president.In December, Erdogan announced the discovery of a field in southeastern Turkiye with estimated net oil reserves of 150 million barrels worth $12 billion. According to the president, the field was one of the 10 largest discovered onshore last year as the country intends to produce 25,000 barrels a day from the field.

turkiye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

turkiye discovers new oil field, new oil reserves