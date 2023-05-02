https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/failed-ukrainian-attacks-cast-doubt-on-counter-offensive-success-1110014129.html

Failed Ukrainian Attacks Cast Doubt on 'Counter-Offensive' Success

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the Ukrainian repelled attacks on Russian positions in several areas.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated ColumnistMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystDaniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity'Jovani Patterson - Education Activist & Chair of PEACEIn the first hour, political cartoonist Ted Rall joined the show to discuss the White House Correspondent Dinner that took place over the weekend in Washington, DC, and how it has become a liberal Hollywood event that has moved away from its origins.In the second hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda spoke with Fault Lines about former German Chancellor Angela Merkel words defending her policies toward Russia amid lingering criticism that her approach had something to do with the current Ukrainian conflict.In the third hour, Fault Lines spoke to Daniel McAdams about the expected migrant surge at the US-Mexican border and what the Biden administration is doing to stop it.Later in the last hour, Education activist Jovani Patterson spoke to the Fault Lines team about Baltimore education system’ controversy by deleting online test scores and the overall education system failures in public schools.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

