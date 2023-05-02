https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/house-speaker-mccarthy-tells-russian-journo-us-will-continue-supporting-ukraine-1110035457.html
House Speaker McCarthy Tells Russian Journo US Will Continue Supporting Ukraine
House Speaker McCarthy Tells Russian Journo US Will Continue Supporting Ukraine
McCarthy said that he voted for aid for Ukraine, that he supports that aid, and that he does not support what Russia has allegedly done to Ukraine.
2023-05-02T16:09+0000
2023-05-02T16:09+0000
2023-05-02T16:09+0000
world
kevin mccarthy
us
ukraine
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110037010_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5fc54dd94b2d5cef115cf1479ea3e4f5.jpg
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has insisted that the United States is going to continue supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in that Eastern European country.During McCarthy’s visit to Israel, a Russian reporter asked him whether the US policy on providing military assistance to Kiev might change, with the reporter noting how McCarthy apparently does not favor US facilitating "unlimited and uncontrolled" flow of weaponry to Ukraine.In response, McCarthy said that he voted for aid for Ukraine, that he supports that aid, and that he does not support what Russia has allegedly done to Ukraine, citing some unspecified "killing of the children" – a rather peculiar remark, given the US military’s own track record in civilian casualties over the past decades.In October 2022, prior to the midterm elections in the United States, McCarthy told media that, if they were to win the majority of the seats in the House, the US Republican Party would not support writing a "blank check" to Ukraine, apparently referring to the seemingly endless flow of money and equipment to Kiev under the auspices of the Biden administration.Since the launch of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the United States government has provided billions of dollars worth of military equipment and funding to the Kiev regime, with little in the way of oversight.Russia repeatedly insisted that the continued military assistance provided by the US and its allies to Kiev only helps prolong the conflict and leads to further suffering of innocent civilians in the country.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110037010_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d2e5ee7cf17cd84a6736f77bc1f94b2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us aid to ukraine, us house speaker kevin mccarthy
us aid to ukraine, us house speaker kevin mccarthy
House Speaker McCarthy Tells Russian Journo US Will Continue Supporting Ukraine
McCarthy has also suggested that Russia should "pull out" from Ukraine and that he does not support what Moscow has allegedly done during the Ukrainian conflict, although he did not delve into details.
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has insisted that the United States is going to continue supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in that Eastern European country.
During McCarthy’s visit to Israel, a Russian reporter asked him whether the US policy on providing military assistance to Kiev might change, with the reporter noting how McCarthy apparently does not favor US facilitating "unlimited and uncontrolled" flow of weaponry to Ukraine.
In response, McCarthy said that he voted for aid for Ukraine, that he supports that aid, and that he does not support what Russia has allegedly done to Ukraine, citing some unspecified "killing of the children" – a rather peculiar remark, given the US military’s own track record in civilian casualties over the past decades.
"And I think, for one standpoint, you should pull out," he added. "And I don’t think it’s right, and we will continue to support [Ukraine] because the rest of the world sees it just as it is."
In October 2022, prior to the midterm elections in the United States, McCarthy told media that, if they were to win the majority of the seats in the House, the US Republican Party would not support writing a "blank check" to Ukraine, apparently referring to the seemingly endless flow of money and equipment to Kiev under the auspices of the Biden administration.
Since the launch of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the United States government has provided billions of dollars worth of military equipment and funding to the Kiev regime, with little in the way of oversight.
Russia repeatedly insisted that the continued military assistance provided by the US and its allies to Kiev only helps prolong the conflict and leads to further suffering of innocent civilians in the country.