House Speaker McCarthy Tells Russian Journo US Will Continue Supporting Ukraine

McCarthy said that he voted for aid for Ukraine, that he supports that aid, and that he does not support what Russia has allegedly done to Ukraine.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has insisted that the United States is going to continue supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in that Eastern European country.During McCarthy’s visit to Israel, a Russian reporter asked him whether the US policy on providing military assistance to Kiev might change, with the reporter noting how McCarthy apparently does not favor US facilitating "unlimited and uncontrolled" flow of weaponry to Ukraine.In response, McCarthy said that he voted for aid for Ukraine, that he supports that aid, and that he does not support what Russia has allegedly done to Ukraine, citing some unspecified "killing of the children" – a rather peculiar remark, given the US military’s own track record in civilian casualties over the past decades.In October 2022, prior to the midterm elections in the United States, McCarthy told media that, if they were to win the majority of the seats in the House, the US Republican Party would not support writing a "blank check" to Ukraine, apparently referring to the seemingly endless flow of money and equipment to Kiev under the auspices of the Biden administration.Since the launch of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the United States government has provided billions of dollars worth of military equipment and funding to the Kiev regime, with little in the way of oversight.Russia repeatedly insisted that the continued military assistance provided by the US and its allies to Kiev only helps prolong the conflict and leads to further suffering of innocent civilians in the country.

