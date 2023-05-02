https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/irs-data-reveals-stark-difference-between-red-and-blue-states-1110013662.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, such as the IRS data on red states vs. blue states.
Ted Harvey, Former State Senator in Colorado, Chairman of StopJoe.comMark Frost, Economist, professor, consultantRobert Patillo, Civil Rights AttorneyMark Sleboda, International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Ted Harvey, Former State Senator in Colorado, about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, and the mainstream media's coverage of the Trump trial and the Texas shooting.In the second half of the hour, Mark Frost, Economist, professor, and consultant joins to talk about JP Morgan's buyout of First Republic.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Robert Patillo, a civil rights attorney, on the IRS data about the changes in population in Red States vs. Blue States.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda an International Relations and Security Analyst to discuss the latest Ukraine attacks.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
IRS Data Reveals Stark Difference Between Red and Blue States
04:03 GMT 02.05.2023 (Updated: 11:03 GMT 02.05.2023)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, such as the IRS data on red states vs. blue states.
Ted Harvey, Former State Senator in Colorado, Chairman of StopJoe.com
Mark Frost, Economist, professor, consultant
Robert Patillo, Civil Rights Attorney
Mark Sleboda, International Relations and Security Analyst
In the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Ted Harvey, Former State Senator in Colorado, about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, and the mainstream media's coverage of the Trump trial and the Texas shooting.
In the second half of the hour, Mark Frost, Economist, professor, and consultant joins to talk about JP Morgan's buyout of First Republic.
In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Robert Patillo, a civil rights attorney, on the IRS data about the changes in population in Red States vs. Blue States.
Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda an International Relations and Security Analyst to discuss the latest Ukraine attacks.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.