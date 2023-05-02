https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/irs-data-reveals-stark-difference-between-red-and-blue-states-1110013662.html

IRS Data Reveals Stark Difference Between Red and Blue States

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, such as the IRS data on red states vs. blue states.

IRS Data Reveals Stark Difference between Red and Blue States On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Manila Chan and Ted Rall discussed hot topics, such as the IRS data on red states vs. blue states.

Ted Harvey, Former State Senator in Colorado, Chairman of StopJoe.comMark Frost, Economist, professor, consultantRobert Patillo, Civil Rights AttorneyMark Sleboda, International Relations and Security AnalystIn the first half hour, the hosts were joined by Ted Harvey, Former State Senator in Colorado, about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, and the mainstream media's coverage of the Trump trial and the Texas shooting.In the second half of the hour, Mark Frost, Economist, professor, and consultant joins to talk about JP Morgan's buyout of First Republic.In the last hour, The Final Countdown talked to Robert Patillo, a civil rights attorney, on the IRS data about the changes in population in Red States vs. Blue States.Later in the hour, The Final Countdown was joined by Mark Sleboda an International Relations and Security Analyst to discuss the latest Ukraine attacks.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

