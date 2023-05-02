https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/jp-morgans-first-republic-take-over-writers-strike-looms-1110015373.html
JP Morgan’s First Republic Takeover, Writers Strike Looms
JP Morgan Chase takes over First Republic Bank after federal seizure, and new Epstein details surface connecting CIA chief William Burns with the billionaire convicted pedophile.
JPMorgan’s First Republic Take Over, Writers Strike Looms
Professor of law and public policy at Cornell University Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the ongoing debt ceiling face off on Capitol Hill, the likelihood of further interest rate hikes, the absorption of First Republic Bank into JP Morgan Chase and what that portends for financial regulation in the US, and the E. Jean Carroll civil suit against Donald Trump.Brazilian journalist Nathalia Urban discusses the Landless Workers Movement (MST) in Brazil; their success in occupying unused land and making it productive; their relationship with the law, as the constitution of Brazil allows for the occupation of unused land; how various Brazilian leaders have interacted with the MST and where the movement is headed; and where the case against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stands.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the May Day protests in France resisting President Emmanuel Macron's neoliberal reforms, the Filipino president's trip to Washington, why Julian Assange's name wasn't mentioned at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, Hunter Biden's legal drama, and a tragedy in Texas.Professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies Danny Shaw discusses street fights in the capital city of Port-au-Prince in Haiti, how the funneling of guns has fueled violence in the Caribbean island, where the wealth and guns are coming from, and under what conditions the people of Haiti are demanding fair and free elections.The Misfits also discuss how the record low numbers of Americans that trust mainstream media, and a former marine killed in Ukraine.
JP Morgan’s First Republic Takeover, Writers Strike Looms
04:20 GMT 02.05.2023 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 02.05.2023)
JP Morgan Chase takes over First Republic Bank after federal seizure, and new Epstein details surface connecting CIA chief William Burns with the billionaire convicted pedophile.
Professor of law and public policy at Cornell University Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the ongoing debt ceiling face off on Capitol Hill, the likelihood of further interest rate hikes, the absorption of First Republic Bank into JP Morgan Chase and what that portends for financial regulation in the US, and the E. Jean Carroll civil suit against Donald Trump.
Brazilian journalist Nathalia Urban discusses the Landless Workers Movement (MST) in Brazil; their success in occupying unused land and making it productive; their relationship with the law, as the constitution of Brazil allows for the occupation of unused land; how various Brazilian leaders have interacted with the MST and where the movement is headed; and where the case against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stands.
Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the May Day protests in France resisting President Emmanuel Macron's neoliberal reforms, the Filipino president's trip to Washington, why Julian Assange’s name wasn’t mentioned at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Hunter Biden's legal drama, and a tragedy in Texas.
Professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies Danny Shaw discusses street fights in the capital city of Port-au-Prince in Haiti, how the funneling of guns has fueled violence in the Caribbean island, where the wealth and guns are coming from, and under what conditions the people of Haiti are demanding fair and free elections.
The Misfits also discuss how the record low numbers of Americans that trust mainstream media, and a former marine killed in Ukraine.
