https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/jp-morgans-first-republic-take-over-writers-strike-looms-1110015373.html

JP Morgan’s First Republic Takeover, Writers Strike Looms

JP Morgan’s First Republic Takeover, Writers Strike Looms

JP Morgan Chase takes over First Republic Bank after federal seizure, and new Epstein details surface connecting CIA chief William Burns with the billionaire convicted pedophile.

2023-05-02T04:20+0000

2023-05-02T04:20+0000

2023-05-02T11:19+0000

political misfits

radio

debt ceiling

brazil

france

hunter biden

haiti

jp morgan chase

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/01/1110015215_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2224d96c2d2a051799c3f70b7848cc29.png

JPMorgan’s First Republic Take Over, Writers Strike Looms JP Morgan Chase takes over First Republic Bank after federal seizure, and new Epstein details surface connecting CIA chief William Burns with the billionaire convicted pedophile.

Professor of law and public policy at Cornell University Robert Hockett joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the ongoing debt ceiling face off on Capitol Hill, the likelihood of further interest rate hikes, the absorption of First Republic Bank into JP Morgan Chase and what that portends for financial regulation in the US, and the E. Jean Carroll civil suit against Donald Trump.Brazilian journalist Nathalia Urban discusses the Landless Workers Movement (MST) in Brazil; their success in occupying unused land and making it productive; their relationship with the law, as the constitution of Brazil allows for the occupation of unused land; how various Brazilian leaders have interacted with the MST and where the movement is headed; and where the case against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stands.Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik discusses the May Day protests in France resisting President Emmanuel Macron's neoliberal reforms, the Filipino president's trip to Washington, why Julian Assange’s name wasn’t mentioned at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Hunter Biden's legal drama, and a tragedy in Texas.Professor of Latin American and Caribbean Studies Danny Shaw discusses street fights in the capital city of Port-au-Prince in Haiti, how the funneling of guns has fueled violence in the Caribbean island, where the wealth and guns are coming from, and under what conditions the people of Haiti are demanding fair and free elections.The Misfits also discuss how the record low numbers of Americans that trust mainstream media, and a former marine killed in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

brazil

france

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, jeffrey epstein's clients, interest rate hikes, e. jean carroll civil suit against donald trump, mst in brazil, what is going on in haiti