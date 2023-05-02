https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/largest-satanic-gathering-ever-held-in-boston-1110038557.html

'Largest Satanic Gathering Ever' Held in Boston

'Largest Satanic Gathering Ever' Held in Boston

Dozens of members and supporters of the non-theistic organization known as The Satanic Temple flocked to Boston, Massachusetts, last weekend to attend the event touted as the “largest Satanic gathering in history.”

2023-05-02T18:00+0000

2023-05-02T18:00+0000

2023-05-02T18:05+0000

americas

boston

satanic temple

event

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102507/53/1025075344_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_e9cc8303b182ded5b9a03d4810e35471.jpg

Dozens of members and supporters of the non-theistic organization known as The Satanic Temple flocked to Boston, Massachusetts, last weekend to attend the event touted as the “largest Satanic gathering in history.”SatanCon 2023 was held from April 28 to 30 at the Mariott Copley Place hotel in Boston.Another attendee reportedly insisted that the majority of those who gathered at the event do not believe in “literal Satan,” and that it was all about “freedom of religion” and “freedom from religion.”A statement posted on the Satanic Temple’s website also stated that the event was “dedicated to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for her unconstitutional efforts to keep TST out of Boston's public spaces.”SatanCon was held on the same weekend that a Christian event called “Revive Boston!”, and the Satanic Temple gathering had also attracted the attention of Christian protesters who decried the event."They say they are introducing Satan issues to people, but whatever they do for Satan is wrong, and we are praying to God for reparations on what they are doing," one Christian protester reportedly said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221207/kids-invited-to-have-fun-at-after-school-satan-club-1105159765.html

americas

boston

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

satanic temple