Man Who Threw Gravel at Trudeau May Be Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail

Shane Marshall, the man who threw gravel at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a 2021 election campaign event, could be sentenced to 30 days in jail.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097399207_0:191:2963:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_cc762bea1a48b9b16d904d7ffdb5bcc2.jpg
Crown attorney Jeremy Carnegie requested that Marshall be sentenced to 30 days in jail, as his actions were an attack not just on Trudeau but on Canadian democracy, media reported Monday. Accordingly, Carnegie’s request is aimed at deterring other individuals from following the same path as Marshall, by imposing a “strong enough” judgment. Sentencing Marshall to prison is necessary to curb the hatred in the country’s political discourse, which according to Carnegie brings Canada closer to violence, the report continued. Defense lawyer Luke Reidy relayed Marshall’s regrets over his behavior, noting his client had let his “impulse and anger management issues" take over him, the report said. Reidy is instead requesting that Marshall, 26, be sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence with mandatory community service. Marshall pleaded guilty to common assault in March. His sentence is set to be issued next week.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 30, 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Shane Marshall, the man who threw gravel at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a 2021 election campaign event, could reportedly be sentenced to 30 days in jail.
Crown attorney Jeremy Carnegie requested that Marshall be sentenced to 30 days in jail, as his actions were an attack not just on Trudeau but on Canadian democracy, media reported Monday.
Accordingly, Carnegie’s request is aimed at deterring other individuals from following the same path as Marshall, by imposing a “strong enough” judgment.
Sentencing Marshall to prison is necessary to curb the hatred in the country’s political discourse, which according to Carnegie brings Canada closer to violence, the report continued.
Defense lawyer Luke Reidy relayed Marshall’s regrets over his behavior, noting his client had let his “impulse and anger management issues" take over him, the report said.
Reidy is instead requesting that Marshall, 26, be sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence with mandatory community service.
Marshall pleaded guilty to common assault in March. His sentence is set to be issued next week.
