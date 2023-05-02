https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/russian-diplomats-defense-officials--citizens-evacuated-from-sudan---defense-ministry-1110018981.html

Russian Diplomats, Defense Officials & Citizens Evacuated From Sudan - Defense Ministry

Russian Diplomats, Defense Officials & Citizens Evacuated From Sudan - Defense Ministry

Russian diplomats, defense officials, citizens of Russia, the CIS and some other states have been evacuated from conflict-torn Sudan, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In line with the decision of the President of the Russian Federation, the Russian Defense Ministry evacuated from the Republic of Sudan employees of the Russian diplomatic mission, representative offices of the Russian Ministry of Defense and their family members, citizens of the Russian Federation, CIS countries and a number of friendly foreign states, who asked for assistance in their return to their homeland," the ministry said. It said four Il-76 military transport aircraft were evacuating more than 200 people from Sudan to Russia. A source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Monday that the Russian Embassy in Khartoum had evacuated 203 people from Sudan. On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet. So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and said more than 4,000 people had been injured.

