https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/senate-republicans-trash-short-term-debt-limit-increase-proposal-amid-looming-default--1110041014.html

Senate Republicans Trash Short-Term Debt Limit Increase Proposal Amid Looming Default

Senate Republicans Trash Short-Term Debt Limit Increase Proposal Amid Looming Default

The Senate Republicans shot down a short-term debt limit increase proposal, calling such an idea a "gimmick" and wishing to hammer out a deal sooner than later.

2023-05-02T22:28+0000

2023-05-02T22:28+0000

2023-05-02T22:25+0000

us

us debt ceiling crisis

economy

financial crisis

kentucky

senate

republicans

janet yellen

mike braun

mitch mcconnell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/03/1095244952_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6d7d9b12452dc17e63d590c70105ddf5.jpg

A number of Senate Republicans declined the passage of a short-term debt limit increase on Tuesday over concerns such an initiative would not result in a faster negotiation process.Although an extension would provide a temporary bandaid amid ongoing negotiations, many Republicans have largely viewed pushing the deadline as a bluff.While Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) also called the potential extension a “gimmick” he would not support, Senate Majority Whip John Thun (R-SD) underscored that he preferred one quick fix to the debt ceiling talks.Debt ceiling talks have increasingly become politicized and part of negotiating tactics among congressional lawmakers seeking to gain some concessions across the aisle. Republicans are presently seeking to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for high spending cuts outlined in a House bill passed last week. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) commented earlier Tuesday that Biden would either have to “accept” the House bill or work out a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Biden is scheduled to meet with congressional leadership on the debt ceiling and budget matters on May 9.The measure presently has little chance of being cleared in the Senate, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer earlier stating that the upper chamber would be holding hearings to shed light on the "true impact" the Republican-backed legislation would have on working Americans.The US hit their borrowing limit in January and since then has been using “extraordinary measures” to pay their bills. Since 1960, Congress has had to intervene 78 times to change the debt limit. The US is currently at a debt of about $31 trillion, according to Pew Research Center and the US National Debt Clock, which tracks the nation’s debt in real time.If the government defaults it will not be able to pay for Social Security, issue tax refunds, or pay federal employee and military salaries. The stock market could also plummet, homes and cars would increase in price and the US could tip into a recession causing some Americans to lose their jobs.

kentucky

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

united states, politics, us politics, debt ceiling crisis, white house, us debt, national debt