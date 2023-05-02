https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/strike-they-wrote-hollywood-screenwriters-stage-walkout-for-first-time-in-15-years-1110022286.html

Strike, They Wrote: Hollywood Screenwriters Stage Walkout For First Time in 15 Years

The Guild of Writers starts a major since 2007 strike on clashes with studios like Netflix and Disney

The Writers Guild of America is set to go on strike, which will see roughly 9,000 writers, or nearly 98% of its voting members, stage a walkout, the media has reported.The screenwriters are unhappy with their salaries and claim they are facing an “existential crisis." In a nutshell, they are at loggerheads with Netflix and Disney over the shares of the profits that they would like to receive. The studios cite the current tense economic situation, insisting that in 2021, payments to writers almost reached a historical record of $500 mln. However, screenwriters argue that the sum is insufficient, especially in light of the revenues the streaming giants rake in.The strike has been backed by media celebrities such as the eponymous host of the Late Night with Seth Meyers show. Meyers backed the move, saying that the writers’ demands are “not unreasonable” and that it is good that the Guild “looks out for the best interests of writers.”The walkout was preceded by weeks of negotiations between the union and the studios that proved futile. One of the major issues is that streaming giants like Netflix usually order about 10 episodes per season, while the usual broadcast norm is over 20. This results in fewer work for screenwriters and a reduction in wages, despite a growing per-episode budget. The stoppage will most likely have a serious impact on Hollywood, as autumn releases will be put on hold.The last screenwriters’ strike occurred in 2007, and dragged on for over 3 months, costing the local economy more than $2bln, factoring in lost wages and reduced consumer spending.

