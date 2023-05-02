https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/the-road-to-yalta-international-wwii-song-festival-final-1110035293.html

'The Road to Yalta' International WWII Song Festival Final

The Festival was founded in 2019 to promote and preserve the legacy of Soviet war songs that are inseparable part of Russian culture.

Sputnik is live from the Grand Kremlin Palace, where the international song contest "The Road to Yalta" is taking place on Tuesday, May 2.The festival was founded in 2019 to promote and preserve the legacy of Soviet war songs, that are an inseparable part of Russian culture. And musicians from the whole world are here to honor the decisive role of the Soviet people in the victory.Musicians from all around the globe will perform patriotic songs of the World War II-era in their national languages. The name of the festival refers to the Yalta Conference in 1945 during which Soviet leader Joseph Stalin discussed the postwar peace with British PM Winston Churchill and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The Yalta conference landmarks the final stage of WWII, when victory over the Nazis was already clear-cut and imminent.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more

