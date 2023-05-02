'There's a Political Component' in New US Steps to Curb Migration

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/theres-a-political-component-in-new-us-steps-to-curb-migration-1110029919.html
The White House’s refugee flows-related measures were notably unveiled a few days after POTUS announced his re-election bid, Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity executive director Daniel McAdams told Sputnik.
The Biden administration has rolled out new steps to tackle migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border, which come as a COVID-era border restriction, known as Title 42, expires next week. The measures include the creation of migrant processing centers in Latin America to screen those seeking entry to find out whether they have a legal pathway.Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that the centers would "improve qualified individuals' access" to refugee resettlement, family reunification and lawful settlement in the US or other countries. He added that these hubs “will take a hugely important step to prevent people from making the dangerous journey to the border by providing a much safer, legal option to migrate that they can pursue in and from their own countries.”He recalled that Washington’s announcement about the centers came shortly after Biden officially declared his re-election bid, suggesting that the White House’s push for the centers “is red meat for a lot of Republican voters.”According to McAdams, “there's a real problem” over the fact that the due-to-be-created hubs “are going to be joined by international organizations.”Touching upon “a complicated issue” of migration in the US as such, McAdams argued that “first of all, you have American foreign policy that creates refugees.”“You have a system in the US that rewards people who come illegally, you know, against the rules. You have a welfare state and a warfare state combined. It's a very complex problem that doesn't provide easy answers and bumper sticker solutions,” he concluded.
