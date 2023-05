https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/three-rockets-launched-from-gaza-toward-israel-1110021017.html

Three Rockets Launched From Gaza Toward Israel

Three Rockets Launched From Gaza Toward Israel

Three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter.

2023-05-02T05:19+0000

2023-05-02T05:19+0000

2023-05-02T05:20+0000

world

israel

gaza

rocket

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0f/1082896386_0:123:3205:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_8f031c56f0a053d384163a00b5adb3a1.jpg

"3 rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israeli territory. No interceptors were launched in accordance with policy," the IDF said.Earlier, the IDF said air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel.No details were immediately available.

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel air raid sirens, israel-gaza tensions, rockets from gaza toward israel