US Banking Crisis Nearly 'Over' After JPMorgan Chase Scoops Up First Republic in Auction

JPMorgan won First Republic in an auction overseen by the FDIC following its collapse as one of the biggest bank failures in US history.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon detailed shortly after news broke on Monday of First Republic's buyout that the current banking crisis was just about done.Dimon admitted to analysts during a call that there “are only so many banks that were offsides" in the manner that First Republic was left. JPMorgan earlier announced they were acquiring First Republic after winning an auction over the weekend, with the lender stating they were acquiring nearly all of First Republic’s deposits and most of its assets after it was momentarily seized by the FDIC.The FDIC will share losses with JPMorgan on First Republic’s loans as part of this weekend’s deal, and will receive $50 billion in financing from the FDIC.In March, two midsized banks - Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank - collapsed and caused panic to spread among investors, who then fled to giants like JPMorgan. JPMorgan Chase is a global bank with assets that range in the $2.6 trillion range, according to their site.In response to growing concern over the latest banking buyout, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre underscored that the current financial setbacks were "very different" from the 2008 crisis. Stephen Kelly, a senior researcher at the Yale Program on Financial Stability, reiterated those claims made by the White House.“This is the last stages of that initial panic. First Republic’s problems started as a result of SVB and Signature,” said Kelly. “This isn’t the story of 2008, where one bank went down and investors focused on the next biggest bank, which would wobble.”

