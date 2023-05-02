https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/us-russia-should-build-new-partnerships-in-space-for-next-half-century-1109927596.html

US, Russia Should Build New Partnerships in Space for Next Half-Century

US, Russia Should Build New Partnerships in Space for Next Half-Century

The US and Russia should seek ways to keep up their cooperation in space amid the heightened geopolitical tensions while building new partnerships for the next half century, Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor told Sputnik.

2023-05-02T06:00+0000

2023-05-02T06:00+0000

2023-05-02T06:06+0000

world

science & tech

nasa

roscosmos

international space station (iss)

space

space exploration

spacex

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106556/95/1065569590_0:0:2501:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_eb73bafd77a8b2d3ee5be11dfa2845a7.jpg

"Despite our political differences, the fact that we have been working, exploring, learning, and living together in space, as we have for nearly a half century, has built relationships that transcend our politics," Zelibor said. "My hope is that it continues because the relationships our engineers, scientists, astronauts/cosmonauts, and others have developed during that time frame have shaped a transformational space age.""We need to find ways for those relationships to remain in place while building new ones for the next half-century," he added, underscoring that the 20-plus years of the International Space Station demonstrate the best path toward success in space exploration and development requires partnerships with other nations.Russia and the US have continued to cooperate in space despite sanctions imposed on Moscow in light of the Ukraine conflict. In March, a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying the Crew-5 mission team, including Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina, successfully splashed down off Florida's Space Coast after spending 157 days in space. Kikina became the first Russian cosmonaut to board a US Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of an integrated flights agreement signed by Russian space agency Roscosmos and NASA in July 2022.The Space Foundation, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is one of the leading organizations in space.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tom zelibor, space foundation, us, russia, partnerships, space, us-russia geopolitical tensions