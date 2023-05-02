https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/us-simply-makes-up-numbers-of-casualties-in-special-operation---kremlin-1110030202.html

US Simply Makes Up Numbers of Casualties in Special Operation - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that US cannot be aware of Russian losses in Special Op in Ukraine and simply pulls figures out of head.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0e/1105461429_0:166:3051:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0e7015892120457488ab6c617cc667.jpg

Earlier in the day, several media outlets reported, citing US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby, that Russia has allegedly more than 100,000 soldiers killed or seriously wounded during the course of the special military operation. Peskov added that Germany is not able to ensure that Ukraine does not use the weapons supplied by the West to attack Russia, Kiev is already shelling the territory of Russia.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Berlin would refrain from unilateral steps when providing military support to Ukraine, while making sure that the weapons sent to Kiev are not used for strikes against Russia's territory.Commenting on the Istanbul Grain Deal, Peskov emphasized that the terms regarding the Russian agricultural sector have still not been fulfilled and the dialogue will continue.Earlier in the day, British news agency reported, citing a senior Ukrainian source, that negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal, with the participation of all parties to the deal are scheduled for May 3.Peskov added that Moscow is not aware of the Vatican's secret mission to find a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.During a press conference on Sunday after his visit to Hungary, Pope Francis said that the Vatican was involved in a secret mission to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. The Holy See will be able to tell about it only later, when it becomes public.Referring to the talks about the possible default in the United States, Kremlin spokesman said that Russia is monitoring the situation. He added that so far American officials have always found a solution.Earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the US government will likely begin defaulting on its debt by June 1 if the congressional limit on the country’s debt servicing is not raised by then.The spokesman added that this is not the first time this has happened in the United States.

