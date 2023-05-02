https://sputnikglobe.com/20230502/watch-russian-main-battle-tank-fire-at-ukrainian-military-targets--1110024606.html

Watch Russian Main Battle Tank Fire at Ukrainian Military Targets

The T-72B3 is an upgraded version of the Russian army’s T-72 tank, widely known for its performance characteristics.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of the T-72B3 battle tank's work in the zone of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.The footage shows the tank launching pinpoint strikes on enemy targets before swiftly changing position so as to avoid being hit by retaliatory fire.The MoD said that the Russian army’s tank crews obtain information about enemy positions from small unmanned aerial vehicles which work in the special operation zone.The T-72B23 is the Russian Armed Forces’ main battle tank, fitted with a powerful engine and advanced armament, including a 125mm gun.

