International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/brazil-aims-to-discuss-assistance-to-argentina-with-brics-imf---president-1110044938.html
Brazil Aims to Discuss Assistance to Argentina With BRICS, IMF - President
Brazil Aims to Discuss Assistance to Argentina With BRICS, IMF - President
Brazil is planning to discuss the issue of assistance to Argentina, which is experiencing a severe economic crisis, with the BRICS informal group of states and the IMF, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said.
2023-05-03T03:46+0000
2023-05-03T03:42+0000
americas
imf
alberto fernandez
fernando haddad
argentina
brazil
brics
international monetary fund
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109245366_0:78:3098:1821_1920x0_80_0_0_66bf9dae7ebb9b2388eb8f3903e734ac.jpg
"We have already talked to the BRICS countries and will continue to talk to BRICS to see how we can help Argentina," Lula told journalists after the meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez. The Brazilian president added he was also planning "through my Finance Minister [Fernando Haddad] to turn to the IMF to remove this knife [debt obligations] from Argentina's throat." He noted that Brazil stands ready to aid Argentina, adding that the issue will be discussed with the country's businesspersons and parliament. Argentina faces $44 billion in debt to the IMF. In June 2018, the IMF approved a $50 billion standby loan to Argentina to help the country reduce its budget deficit amid soaring inflation. In October 2018, the fund agreed to increase the size of the financing program to $56.3 billion. However, the deal was renegotiated in 2021 to $44 billion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230314/argentinas-severe-inflation-rate-surpasses-100-for-first-time-in-over-30-years-1108400918.html
americas
argentina
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/07/1109245366_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_81296378e2b3b698250e0c4b7c9d2b55.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva, international monetary fund, imf, brics, economic crisis, argentina, severe inflation,
brazil, brazilian president luiz inacio lula da silva, international monetary fund, imf, brics, economic crisis, argentina, severe inflation,

Brazil Aims to Discuss Assistance to Argentina With BRICS, IMF - President

03:46 GMT 03.05.2023
© Sputnik / Photo host agency brics-russia2020.ru / Go to the mediabankFlags of the BRICS countries: South Africa, India, Brazil and China.
Flags of the BRICS countries: South Africa, India, Brazil and China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2023
© Sputnik / Photo host agency brics-russia2020.ru
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Brazil is planning to discuss the issue of assistance to Argentina, which is experiencing a severe economic crisis, with the BRICS informal group of states and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday.
"We have already talked to the BRICS countries and will continue to talk to BRICS to see how we can help Argentina," Lula told journalists after the meeting with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez.
The Brazilian president added he was also planning "through my Finance Minister [Fernando Haddad] to turn to the IMF to remove this knife [debt obligations] from Argentina's throat."
"The IMF cannot continue to put pressure on a country that just wants to grow, create jobs, and improve the lives of its citizens," Lula said.
He noted that Brazil stands ready to aid Argentina, adding that the issue will be discussed with the country's businesspersons and parliament.
Argentina faces $44 billion in debt to the IMF.
A worker wearing an Argentine soccer jersey that says in Spanish World Champions, referring to Argentina's 2022 World Cup title, arranges vegetables at the central market in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. On Feb. 14, the government statistics service (INDEC) will release January's Consumer Price Index for Argentina, which has one of the world's highest inflation rates. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2023
Americas
Argentina's Severe Inflation Rate Surpasses 100% for First Time in Over 30 Years
14 March, 22:18 GMT
In June 2018, the IMF approved a $50 billion standby loan to Argentina to help the country reduce its budget deficit amid soaring inflation. In October 2018, the fund agreed to increase the size of the financing program to $56.3 billion. However, the deal was renegotiated in 2021 to $44 billion.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала