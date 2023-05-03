https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/drone-contest-russian-lancet-3-vs-us-switchblade-600-1110062712.html

Drone Contest: Russian Lancet-3 vs US Switchblade-600

UAVs are quickly becoming the most acute topic of debate about modern military warfare - overshadowing even discussions about nuclear weapons.

Sputnik decided to compare the main features of two rival drones - Russia's "Lancet-3" kamikaze drone and the US Switchblade-600.The Lancet-3 is lighter and faster than the Switchblade. The latter is capable of destroying armored vehicles and self-propelled howitzers while Lancet does all the same, but can also hunt enemy UAVs. Switchblades are quite expensive and inconvenient from a control standpoint while Lancets can dive at high speeds and make surgically accurate strikes to the enemy.Check out the infographic prepared by Sputnik to see the difference between the two drones:

