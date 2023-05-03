https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/epsteins-private-calendar-debt-ceiling-battles-writers-strike-1110039888.html

Epstein’s Private Calendar, Debt Ceiling Battles, Writers Strike

Epstein’s Private Calendar, Debt Ceiling Battles, Writers Strike

The Biden administration plans to send 1,500 troops to the southern border, and Americans remain skeptical of inflation explanations.

2023-05-03T04:25+0000

2023-05-03T04:25+0000

2023-05-03T10:51+0000

political misfits

radio

syria

israel

epstein

world bank

scotus

guantanamo

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110039730_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e7fceea532670136dbb206576c2b95ee.png

Epstein’s Private Calendar, Debt Ceiling Battles, Writers Strike The Biden administration plans to send 1,500 troops to the southern border, and Americans remain skeptical of inflation explanations.

Investigative journalist Christopher Helali joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Israeli airstrikes on Syria, revelations from Jeffrey Epstein's private calendar, JP Morgan's takeover of First Republic Bank, and the World Bank shortchanging short-term contractors.Former Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States Bruce Fein discusses how the Supreme Court is grappling with ethics complaints, profits made by spouses of the judges, Justice Clarence Thomas' failure to report hundreds of thousands of dollars of gifts, the Senate Judiciary Committee on Supreme Court ethics, and the civil suit against Donald Trump.Journalist and writer Daniel Lazare discusses ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, GOP efforts to attach work requirements to thinned-out social programs, the Writers Guild of America strike, the UN calling for the release of Abu Zubaydah from Guantanamo Bay, whether demographic movements to red states will mean changing political landscapes, the recent trend of expelling state legislators from opposition parties, Vice News declaring bankruptcy, and the passing of Gordon Lightfoot.President of Healthy California Now and longtime nurses union organizer Michael Lighty discusses the strange reluctance to formally assess the US COVID response, the ongoing social fallout over vaccines and lockdown skepticism, the connections between COVID policy failures to for-profit healthcare, and the impact of not addressing societal differences surrounding the US government response.The Misfits also discuss comedian Mike Myers’s real estate ventures, and failed Venezuelan coup plotter Juan Guaido’s speaking tour.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

syria

israel

guantanamo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

political misfits, us-mexican border situation, jeffrey epstein's private calendar