Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
EU Commission Says Ammunition to Fully Support Kiev 'Lacking' Due to Intensity of Conflict
EU Commission Says Ammunition to Fully Support Kiev 'Lacking' Due to Intensity of Conflict
EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton claims that Western countries are “lacking” capabilities to fully support Zelensky regime due to intensity of conflict.
"...we are lacking of this kind of ammunition to support Ukraine, but everywhere, not only in Europe between our allies, the US is lacking, everyone is lacking," Breton told reporters. Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would allocate a total of 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) for the production and supplies of ammunition for Ukraine, with EU member states sending to Kiev additional ammunition from their existing stocks worth 1 billion euros, with the support of the European Peace Facility. Another 500 million euros have been allocated for the expansion of ammunition production in Europe. In March, EU leaders supported a plan to accelerate the transfer of ammunition to Ukraine. The plan covers the provision of 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next 12 months, as well as joint purchases and production to replenish EU countries' own stocks. Western countries ramped up their military support for Kiev regime after Russia launched a special military operation by providing various types of weapons to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230127/four-reasons-leopard-2s--m1-abrams-will-bite-the-dust-in-ukraine-1106772754.html
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, west arms for kiev
EU Commission Says Ammunition to Fully Support Kiev 'Lacking' Due to Intensity of Conflict

13:43 GMT 03.05.2023
Russian MT-12 'Rapira' on maintenance
© Sputnik / RIA Novosti
Go to the mediabank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union and and its allies are "lacking" the capability to fully support Ukraine with ammunition due to the high intensity of the conflict, EU Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday.
"...we are lacking of this kind of ammunition to support Ukraine, but everywhere, not only in Europe between our allies, the US is lacking, everyone is lacking," Breton told reporters.
Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would allocate a total of 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) for the production and supplies of ammunition for Ukraine, with EU member states sending to Kiev additional ammunition from their existing stocks worth 1 billion euros, with the support of the European Peace Facility. Another 500 million euros have been allocated for the expansion of ammunition production in Europe.
M1 Abrams tanks. File photo
Four Reasons Leopard 2s & M1 Abrams Will Bite the Dust in Ukraine
27 January, 18:00 GMT
In March, EU leaders supported a plan to accelerate the transfer of ammunition to Ukraine. The plan covers the provision of 1 million rounds of artillery ammunition in a joint effort within the next 12 months, as well as joint purchases and production to replenish EU countries' own stocks.
Western countries ramped up their military support for Kiev regime after Russia launched a special military operation by providing various types of weapons to Kiev. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.
