European Commission to Earmark Over $1.6Bln for Ammo Production for Ukraine
According to Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission will allocate another 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) for the production of ammunition and arms for Kiev Regime.
The EU body has proposed allocating 500 million euros to expand the production of ammunition in Europe. In addition, EU members will supply Ukraine with more ammunition from their existing stockpiles with the support of the European Peace Facility to the tune of 1 billion euros. "Together with the Member States, we will mobilize a further 1 billion euro to ramp up capacities across Europe. This is a critical part of Europe's strategic capacity to defend its interests and values, and help maintain peace on our continent," von der Leyen was quoted as saying in a statement by the commission.High-ranking Russian officials have repeatedly warned that flooding the Zelensky regime with weapons only stokes the conflict even further and prolongs the suffering of the Ukrainian people. They added that Western military equipment and ammunition will be a legitimate target for Russian Armed Forces and will be inevitably annihilated.
European Commission to Earmark Over $1.6Bln for Ammo Production for Ukraine
10:48 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 11:20 GMT 03.05.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission will set aside another 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion) for the production of ammunition for Ukraine, its president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.
The EU body has proposed allocating 500 million euros to expand the production of ammunition in Europe. In addition, EU members will supply Ukraine with more ammunition from their existing stockpiles with the support of the European Peace Facility to the tune of 1 billion euros.
"Together with the Member States, we will mobilize a further 1 billion euro to ramp up capacities across Europe. This is a critical part of Europe's strategic capacity to defend its interests and values, and help maintain peace on our continent," von der Leyen was quoted as saying in a statement by the commission.
High-ranking Russian officials have repeatedly warned that flooding the Zelensky regime with weapons only stokes the conflict even further and prolongs the suffering of the Ukrainian people. They added that Western military equipment and ammunition will be a legitimate target for Russian Armed Forces and will be inevitably annihilated.