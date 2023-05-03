https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/food-supplies-via-grain-corridor-could-stop-if-may-5-meeting-in-istanbul-fails---ankara-1110052285.html

Food Supplies Via Grain Corridor Could Stop If May 5 Meeting in Istanbul Fails - Ankara

Turkish president spokesman stated that if May 5 summit in Ankara proves fruitless, the food supplies via grain corridor may stop.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced that the delegations of Turkiye, Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to hold a meeting to discuss the grain deal in Istanbul on May 5. "The Turkiye-Russia-Ukraine meeting in Istanbul on May 5 is important for the future of the grain corridor. If the meeting does not bring positive results, grain supplies may stop on May 18. In the absence of a positive solution, serious problems may arise in world food supplies," Kalin said in an interview with local media.

