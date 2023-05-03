https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/french-constitutional-council-rejects-second-request-for-referendum-on-pension-reform-1110067882.html
French Constitutional Council Rejects Second Request for Referendum on Pension Reform
French Constitutional Council Rejects Second Request for Referendum on Pension Reform
The French Constitutional Council said on Wednesday that it has rejected lawmakers' second request for a referendum on President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform.
2023-05-03T20:46+0000
2023-05-03T20:46+0000
2023-05-03T20:42+0000
world
europe
france
emmanuel macron
french constitutional council
national assembly
referendum
pension reform
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108617852_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_23f44ae43e528318dd2245c43dc82be3.jpg
The request for a public vote on the reform, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, was submitted by 253 left-wing opposition lawmakers. Meanwhile, the police prefecture of Paris has announced a ban on unauthorized demonstrations from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. local time in front of the Palais Royal, where the Constitutional Council is housed. The opposition, however, intends to continue pushing back against the reform. On June 8, the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, will review a draft legislation on the repeal of the pension reform submitted by the Liberties, Independents, Overseas and Territories (LIOT) opposition parliamentary group. On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. It turned down the first request for a referendum on the grounds that the application did not meet the required criteria and was submitted out of term. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. As many as 13 nationwide demonstrations against the reform have taken place already, with several protests organized by unions attracting over 1 million supporters across France. Trade unions have called for a 14th day of nationwide protests on June 6.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/14/1108617852_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_24e864ac644a59ddd8acb9b467aedab0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
french constitutional council, french president emmanuel macron, pension reform, referendum, france
french constitutional council, french president emmanuel macron, pension reform, referendum, france
French Constitutional Council Rejects Second Request for Referendum on Pension Reform
PARIS (Sputnik) - The French Constitutional Council said on Wednesday it has rejected lawmakers' second request for a referendum on President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform.
The request for a public vote on the reform, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, was submitted by 253 left-wing opposition lawmakers.
"The bill submitted for consideration does not represent a reform relating to the social policy of the nation," the statement by the Constitutional Council reads.
Meanwhile, the police prefecture of Paris has announced a ban on unauthorized demonstrations from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. local time in front of the Palais Royal, where the Constitutional Council is housed.
The opposition, however, intends to continue pushing back against the reform. On June 8, the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, will review a draft legislation on the repeal of the pension reform submitted by the Liberties, Independents, Overseas and Territories (LIOT) opposition parliamentary group.
On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. It turned down the first request for a referendum on the grounds that the application did not meet the required criteria and was submitted out of term.
The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. As many as 13 nationwide demonstrations against the reform have taken place already, with several protests organized by unions attracting over 1 million supporters across France. Trade unions have called for a 14th day of nationwide protests on June 6.