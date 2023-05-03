https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/french-constitutional-council-rejects-second-request-for-referendum-on-pension-reform-1110067882.html

French Constitutional Council Rejects Second Request for Referendum on Pension Reform

The French Constitutional Council said on Wednesday that it has rejected lawmakers' second request for a referendum on President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform.

The request for a public vote on the reform, which would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, was submitted by 253 left-wing opposition lawmakers. Meanwhile, the police prefecture of Paris has announced a ban on unauthorized demonstrations from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. local time in front of the Palais Royal, where the Constitutional Council is housed. The opposition, however, intends to continue pushing back against the reform. On June 8, the National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament, will review a draft legislation on the repeal of the pension reform submitted by the Liberties, Independents, Overseas and Territories (LIOT) opposition parliamentary group. On April 14, the French Constitutional Council approved the key article of the pension reform bill, which would gradually raise the age of retirement in France from 62 to 64 years by 2030. It turned down the first request for a referendum on the grounds that the application did not meet the required criteria and was submitted out of term. The reform sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country. As many as 13 nationwide demonstrations against the reform have taken place already, with several protests organized by unions attracting over 1 million supporters across France. Trade unions have called for a 14th day of nationwide protests on June 6.

