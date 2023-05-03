https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/gonna-start-posting-on-twitter-again-elon-musk-hints-at-reassigning-dormant-npr-account-1110046755.html
'Gonna Start Posting on Twitter Again?' Elon Musk Hints at Reassigning Dormant NPR Account
'Gonna Start Posting on Twitter Again?' Elon Musk Hints at Reassigning Dormant NPR Account
Elon Musk says he considers reassigning Twitter account of NPR if they don’t resume posting.
2023-05-03T09:52+0000
2023-05-03T09:52+0000
2023-05-03T09:52+0000
americas
us
elon musk
twitter
npr
hunter biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af8506b3c7e71e815539013eaf0e9619.jpg
Elon Musk, tech entrepreneur and billionaire, in a letter to a National Public Radio reporter, asked whether the publicly-funded broadcaster was going to resume posting on Twitter or should the NPR handle be transferred to “another company.”."So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company," Musk said, according to media in question. He added that it is Twitter policy "to recycle handles that are definitively dormant" and since that rule applies to anyone, NPR will not receive any "special treatment".The broadcaster stopped posting on Twitter last month after the social media platform was labelled as a media outlet funded by the US government. Musk and Twitter identify such media as "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution." In other words, a radio station that simply promotes the ruling regime's agenda even without direct funding will be branded as such.NPR is notorious for its close affiliation with the current White House occupants. Namely, the outlet did it best to silence the Hunter Biden laptop story, which shed light on the repulsive details of the life of the acting US President and his family.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/twitter-dubs-bbc-as-government-funded-media-as-broadcaster--1109297537.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/musk-claps-back-at-journalist-matt-taibbi-over-twitter-substack-rivalry-1109287597.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c1ff5eeee2f971b428a67d457ea073.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
elon musk, freedom of speech, npr, twitter, hunter biden laptop saga
elon musk, freedom of speech, npr, twitter, hunter biden laptop saga
'Gonna Start Posting on Twitter Again?' Elon Musk Hints at Reassigning Dormant NPR Account
Musk, who recently divulged the now-famous "Twitter Files", a series of releases of the social media giant's select corporate documents that unmasked collusion between Big Tech and the 'Deep State' to silence dissenting voices, continues his crusade for free speech in the US.
Elon Musk, tech entrepreneur and billionaire, in a letter to a National Public Radio reporter, asked whether the publicly-funded broadcaster was going to resume posting on Twitter or should the NPR handle be transferred to “another company.”.
"So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company," Musk said, according to media in question. He added that it is Twitter policy "to recycle handles that are definitively dormant" and since that rule applies to anyone, NPR will not receive any "special treatment".
The broadcaster stopped posting on Twitter last month after the social media platform was labelled as a media outlet funded by the US government.
Musk and Twitter identify such media as "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution." In other words, a radio station that simply promotes the ruling regime's agenda even without direct funding will be branded as such.
NPR is notorious for its close affiliation with the current White House occupants. Namely, the outlet did it best to silence the Hunter Biden laptop story, which shed light on the repulsive details of the life of the acting US President and his family.