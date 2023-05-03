International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/gonna-start-posting-on-twitter-again-elon-musk-hints-at-reassigning-dormant-npr-account-1110046755.html
'Gonna Start Posting on Twitter Again?' Elon Musk Hints at Reassigning Dormant NPR Account
'Gonna Start Posting on Twitter Again?' Elon Musk Hints at Reassigning Dormant NPR Account
Elon Musk says he considers reassigning Twitter account of NPR if they don’t resume posting.
2023-05-03T09:52+0000
2023-05-03T09:52+0000
americas
us
elon musk
twitter
npr
hunter biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_af8506b3c7e71e815539013eaf0e9619.jpg
Elon Musk, tech entrepreneur and billionaire, in a letter to a National Public Radio reporter, asked whether the publicly-funded broadcaster was going to resume posting on Twitter or should the NPR handle be transferred to “another company.”."So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company," Musk said, according to media in question. He added that it is Twitter policy "to recycle handles that are definitively dormant" and since that rule applies to anyone, NPR will not receive any "special treatment".The broadcaster stopped posting on Twitter last month after the social media platform was labelled as a media outlet funded by the US government. Musk and Twitter identify such media as "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution." In other words, a radio station that simply promotes the ruling regime's agenda even without direct funding will be branded as such.NPR is notorious for its close affiliation with the current White House occupants. Namely, the outlet did it best to silence the Hunter Biden laptop story, which shed light on the repulsive details of the life of the acting US President and his family.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/twitter-dubs-bbc-as-government-funded-media-as-broadcaster--1109297537.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/musk-claps-back-at-journalist-matt-taibbi-over-twitter-substack-rivalry-1109287597.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109375196_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a9c1ff5eeee2f971b428a67d457ea073.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, freedom of speech, npr, twitter, hunter biden laptop saga
elon musk, freedom of speech, npr, twitter, hunter biden laptop saga

'Gonna Start Posting on Twitter Again?' Elon Musk Hints at Reassigning Dormant NPR Account

09:52 GMT 03.05.2023
© AP Photo / Susan WalshTesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.
Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO Elon Musk. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2023
© AP Photo / Susan Walsh
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
Musk, who recently divulged the now-famous "Twitter Files", a series of releases of the social media giant's select corporate documents that unmasked collusion between Big Tech and the 'Deep State' to silence dissenting voices, continues his crusade for free speech in the US.
Elon Musk, tech entrepreneur and billionaire, in a letter to a National Public Radio reporter, asked whether the publicly-funded broadcaster was going to resume posting on Twitter or should the NPR handle be transferred to “another company.”.
Twitter icon on tablet screen. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2023
World
Twitter Dubs BBC as Government-Funded Media
9 April, 14:43 GMT
"So is NPR going to start posting on Twitter again, or should we reassign @NPR to another company," Musk said, according to media in question. He added that it is Twitter policy "to recycle handles that are definitively dormant" and since that rule applies to anyone, NPR will not receive any "special treatment".
The broadcaster stopped posting on Twitter last month after the social media platform was labelled as a media outlet funded by the US government.
Musk and Twitter identify such media as "outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution." In other words, a radio station that simply promotes the ruling regime's agenda even without direct funding will be branded as such.
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2023
Americas
Musk Claps Back at Journalist Matt Taibbi Over Twitter-Substack Rivalry
9 April, 09:31 GMT
NPR is notorious for its close affiliation with the current White House occupants. Namely, the outlet did it best to silence the Hunter Biden laptop story, which shed light on the repulsive details of the life of the acting US President and his family.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала