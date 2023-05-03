International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/iranian-president-arrives-in-syria-for-official-visit-for-1st-time-since-2011-1110048300.html
Iranian President Arrives in Syria for Official Visit for 1st Time Since 2011
Iranian President Arrives in Syria for Official Visit for 1st Time Since 2011
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Damascus for the first official visit in 12 years
2023-05-03T08:01+0000
2023-05-03T08:14+0000
world
middle east
syria
iran
ebrahim raisi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110048994_0:0:605:341_1920x0_80_0_0_7d76e804dbaf1db01b286a797c93f317.jpg
The president was met at Damascus International Airport by Syrian Economy Minister Mohammed Samer al-Khalil. Raisi will meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, and other high-ranking officials. A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the trip.
syria
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110048994_0:0:537:403_1920x0_80_0_0_a5c27ef5423aa52286f96e280abac325.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, iran, syria
middle east, iran, syria

Iranian President Arrives in Syria for Official Visit for 1st Time Since 2011

08:01 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 08:14 GMT 03.05.2023)
© Photo : Government of IranIranian President Ebrahim Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2023
© Photo : Government of Iran
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Damascus for two days, making it Iran's first official state visit since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
The president was met at Damascus International Airport by Syrian Economy Minister Mohammed Samer al-Khalil.
Raisi will meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, and other high-ranking officials. A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the trip.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала