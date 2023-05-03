https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/iranian-president-arrives-in-syria-for-official-visit-for-1st-time-since-2011-1110048300.html

Iranian President Arrives in Syria for Official Visit for 1st Time Since 2011

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Damascus for the first official visit in 12 years

The president was met at Damascus International Airport by Syrian Economy Minister Mohammed Samer al-Khalil. Raisi will meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, and other high-ranking officials. A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the trip.

