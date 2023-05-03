https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/iranian-president-arrives-in-syria-for-official-visit-for-1st-time-since-2011-1110048300.html
Iranian President Arrives in Syria for Official Visit for 1st Time Since 2011
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Damascus for the first official visit in 12 years
The president was met at Damascus International Airport by Syrian Economy Minister Mohammed Samer al-Khalil. Raisi will meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, and other high-ranking officials. A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the trip.
Iranian President Arrives in Syria for Official Visit for 1st Time Since 2011
08:01 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 08:14 GMT 03.05.2023)
DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in Damascus for two days, making it Iran's first official state visit since the civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.
The president was met at Damascus International Airport by Syrian Economy Minister Mohammed Samer al-Khalil.
Raisi will meet with his Syrian counterpart, Bashar Assad, and other high-ranking officials. A number of bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the trip.