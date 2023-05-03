https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/istalk-apple-joins-google-to-prevent-malevolent-airtag-tracking-1110059158.html

iStalk: Apple Joins Google to Prevent Malevolent AirTag Tracking

iStalk: Apple Joins Google to Prevent Malevolent AirTag Tracking

Tech giants Apple and Google team up together to create measure to combat usage of location-tracking devices for malevolent purposes.

2023-05-03T17:04+0000

2023-05-03T17:04+0000

2023-05-03T17:04+0000

beyond politics

apple

google

stalking

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102814/12/1028141277_0:292:3076:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_8e337c6e5e2c6123c665723ec332c72a.jpg

Apple will work together with Google to prevent location-tracking devices from being used for malevolent purposes when people are being tracked without their consent. The tech giants are teaming up to work on a draft to the Internet Engineering Task Force. The companies want to create an "industry specification to help combat the misuse of Bluetooth location-tracking devices for unwanted tracking," a press release stated.Speaking of location-tracking devices, Apple implied that its own product – AirTag – which went on sale in 2021, was designed as a smart finder for users to attach to personal objects. After that, the user was able to locate the object via an iOS-powered gadget. It was alleged that AirTag could be used to track down lost items like bags, keys and even stolen cars. However, the new device became a favorite toy for wannabe special agents and even for people willing to control the locations of their partners, spouses and even ex-lovers. It was reportedly common for girls to find AirTag devices in their cars that had been planted but former boyfriends.Apple tried to solve this issue by programming its gadgets to detect "foreign" AirTags, but to no avail.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

beyond politics, apple airtag, stalking, google