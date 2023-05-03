International
On July 22, Russia, Turkiye, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
New Round of Grain Deal Talks to Be Held in Moscow May 5 With UN Participation
New Round of Grain Deal Talks to Be Held in Moscow May 5 With UN Participation
Russian officials stated that talks on Istanbul Grain Deal will be held in Moscow with US participation
Head of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan will pay a visit to Moscow this week to discuss the grain deal. "Our estimates of the implementation of the Russia-UN memorandum on the access of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to the world market are well known, they have not changed. I can say that on May 5, Moscow will host another round of consultations on the implementation of the memorandum between the Russian interdepartmental delegation and UN representatives headed by UNCTAD Secretary General Rebeca Grynspan," Zakharova told a briefing. A high-level meeting on the grain deal is currently under discussion, the diplomat said, noting that dates are not finalized yet.
09:29 GMT 03.05.2023
