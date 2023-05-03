https://sputnikglobe.com/20230503/odessa-massacre-anniversary-antony-blinken-facing-scandal-french-protests-1110042441.html
Odessa Massacre Anniversary; Antony Blinken Facing Scandal; French Protests
Odessa Massacre Anniversary; Antony Blinken Facing Scandal; French Protests
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seemed flustered and gave irrational answers when cornered about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.
2023-05-03T05:03+0000
2023-05-03T05:03+0000
2023-05-03T11:00+0000
the critical hour
radio
odessa
germany
poland
antony blinken
hunter biden
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110042284_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8b12d8db1d80f01fae66700fe88825c1.png
Odessa Massacre Anniversary; Antony Blinken Facing Scandal; French Protests
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seemed flustered and gave irrational answers when cornered about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Odessa Massacre. Odessans lay flowers at the Trade Union House to commemorate the victims of the 2014 massacre. Also, modern-day journalists can be jailed in Ukraine for reporting on this tragedy.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Secretary Blinken's scandals. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seemed flustered and gave irrational answers when cornered about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The world is shifting away from the dollar. Also, regulators seize First Republic Bank and the Feds will raise interest rates.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The UK is sending poisonous depleted uranium tank rounds into a hopeless battle in Ukraine. Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan has passed away. Also, Arab States call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Syria.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. Poland has plans to make both Germany and Russia reimburse them for WW2. Also, German automakers argue that they can't leave China.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the media and the 2024 presidential race. Marianne Williamson and RFK are angry that the DNC has canceled all debates. Also, we discuss Tucker Carlson and Matt Taibbi.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss police accountability. Louisville police have engaged in a pattern of misconduct according to the US Department of Justice.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
odessa
germany
poland
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Garland Nixon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
Garland Nixon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110042284_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_bc8ebc73f5f355708b49d183b2a6839c.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Garland Nixon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg
the critical hour, what happened in odessa, are there nazis in ukraine, what is going on in ukraine, anthony blinken's connection to hunter biden, what happened to first republic bank
the critical hour, what happened in odessa, are there nazis in ukraine, what is going on in ukraine, anthony blinken's connection to hunter biden, what happened to first republic bank
Odessa Massacre Anniversary; Antony Blinken Facing Scandal; French Protests
05:03 GMT 03.05.2023 (Updated: 11:00 GMT 03.05.2023)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seemed flustered and gave irrational answers when cornered about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.
Regis Tremblay, an American citizen in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Odessa Massacre. Odessans lay flowers at the Trade Union House to commemorate the victims of the 2014 massacre. Also, modern-day journalists can be jailed in Ukraine for reporting on this tragedy.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Secretary Blinken's scandals. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seemed flustered and gave irrational answers when cornered about the Hunter Biden laptop scandal.
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. The world is shifting away from the dollar. Also, regulators seize First Republic Bank and the Feds will raise interest rates.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The UK is sending poisonous depleted uranium tank rounds into a hopeless battle in Ukraine.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster, and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan has passed away. Also, Arab States call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Syria.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the EU. Poland has plans to make both Germany and Russia reimburse them for WW2. Also, German automakers argue that they can't leave China.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the media and the 2024 presidential race. Marianne Williamson and RFK are angry that the DNC has canceled all debates. Also, we discuss Tucker Carlson and Matt Taibbi.
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss police accountability. Louisville police have engaged in a pattern of misconduct according to the US Department of Justice.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.